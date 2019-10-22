This painted pumpkin design for Halloween is spookily gothic AND simple to make How will you design your pumpkin this Halloween?

If you're scrolling through Instagram at the moment, you'll be seeing a lot of cool pumpkin carving, but what if you don't want to get messy with pumpkin goo all over the house this Halloween? Granted, I'm sure there's a better word for it than goo, but it does look like it creates a lot of mess, and who wants that?!

"If pumpkin carving isn't your thing but you still want to celebrate Halloween, then definitely try your hand at painting a pumpkin instead," Influencer (and DIY expert) Deb from BangOnStyle told HELLO! "This super easy but effective black and gold starry design will create just the right spooky and sparkly display."

We stopped in our tracks when we saw Debs' design on our Instagram feed. With its eery black and gold design, it looks chic - especially if you've got a rock chick-style home. And who doesn't love a little bit of gold paint to add some glamour to a home focal point? It just adds a little something extra.

"One of the first things is to choose your pumpkins. You'll want a selection of sizes and shapes and I bought mine from Aldi, a garden centre and from a local greengrocer, too. I chose a real mixture of shapes and ones with knobby bits on and I also made sure I chose ones with really nice shaped stalks."

Deb's painted pumpkin DIY tutorial is as follows…

Wash pumpkin and dry

Paint underside (Debs used black Reeves paint and recommends mixing a little matte white into acrylic black)

Leave to dry

Turn over and paint top half but not stalk

Print out words and shapes and cut out

Draw round using chalk pen

Fill in with gold acrylic paint

Neaten edges with black

Second coat of gold

Dot glue around the design

Use a fine gold glitter and blow or tip glitter on to glue

Add glitter to stalk too

Leave to dry

Display and enjoy

If black isn't your thing, Debs has also decorated a pumpkin with a Sugar Skull design. Now, this is for DIY lovers because it involves carving, pearls, gems and gold glitter.

Watch the video below to learn how to master this unique design…

Get more DIY design inspo by visiting Debs' website bangonstyleblog.com and follow her on Instagram @BangOnStyle.

