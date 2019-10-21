Starbucks launches a new BLACK 'Phantom' Frappuccino for Halloween and it's scarily good! Are you brave enough to try the Phantom Frappuccino?

If you're an Instgram user or YouTube subscriber you may have heard of the Starbucks 'secret menus' which have been a craze on social media of late - who can forget 2018's purple Witch’s Brew Frappuccino? However, this often means having to explain to a confused Starbucks employee the combination of ingredients that make up your unheard-of secret drink. Well, have no fear - or maybe some fear - as Starbucks has officially released a Halloween drink in Europe and it's scarily good.

MORE: 8 savoury recipes for a devilishly delicious Halloween

The new Phantom Frappuccino is Starbucks' first-ever black beverage to be released in Europe and comes complete with luminous green slime spiralling through it. Although its appearance on the outside may trick you into thinking it's not the most appetising of drinks, you will be treated to a feast for the taste buds on the inside as it's bursting with light and fruity flavours - trick AND treat in one drink if you may. Made with coconut milk, mango essence and lime 'slime' the ice blended beverage promises to be so tasty that it will send shivers down your spine during these colder months - but boy will it be worth it.

The frappuccino is also 100% vegan and doesn't break the bank with prices starting from £2.70. But beware! This Halloween delight will be available for only six days from 26-31 October in stores across the UK so if you feel brave enough to take on Starbucks first-ever black frappucino you better mark your calendars! However, if you don't manage to get your hands on the Halloween special, Starbucks will sell the iconic Pumpkin Spice lattes up until December so you can still get in the festive spirit whilst staying caffeinated and warm - it's a win-win!

OTHER: Marks & Spencer gives Colin the Caterpillar an epic Halloween makeover