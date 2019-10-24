This spooky pumpkin soup recipe is a sure-fire way to get your little ones eating veg this autumn The perfect Halloween party dish!

The days are getting colder and the nights are getting darker and that only means one thing, it's officially soup season! All the tastiest vegetables are in season from carrots to parsnips and pumpkin and it's now officially acceptable to have them all in one hearty warm pot - and boy do we have the most delicious recipe for you including all three of these tasty veg courtesy of Mash Direct. You need to try this seasonal carrot, parsnip and pumpkin soup recipe, it's like a hug in a bowl!

CARROT, PARSNIP AND PUMPKIN SOUP

Serves 6, Cooking time 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack of Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip Mash

1 medium onion (diced)

2 sticks of celery (chopped)

2 tsp fresh ginger (finely chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

2 cans vegetable or chicken broth

1 pumpkin (peeled, deseeded, diced)

1 cup of water (more if needed)

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp ground cumin

Salt & pepper to taste

Heavy/whipping cream or fat-free sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Sauté the onion and celery in a large pot on a medium heat for five-seven minutes.

Step 2.

Add the ginger and garlic to the pot, stir, and cook for two minutes until fragrant. Add the Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip Mash, vegetable broth, pumpkin, water, dried thyme, cumin, and salt & pepper to taste.

Step 3.

With the lid slightly ajar, simmer the soup on medium-low heat for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.

Step 4.

Let the soup cool slightly, then purée in batches using a blender. If the soup is too thick, add water to thin it out a bit.

Step 5.

Serve with a swirl of fat-free sour cream if desired. For the spooky season, the spider web design can be made using a wooden kebab skewer.

This recipe is by Mash Direct, find more recipes like these on MashDirect.com