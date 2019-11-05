Add some snap, crackle and pop to your Fireworks night with this rice krispies monsters recipe! Your bonfire night recipe sorted!

You have to try to make these little monsters for your own little monsters! They make the perfect after school, weekend or party treats sure to be a hit with all ages. Plus, these delicious snacks are super easy and fun to make, so be sure to get the little ones involved. The only thing is this delicious treats by Annabel Karmel look so cute you might not be able to bring yourself to eat them… at first!

RICE KRISPIE MONSTERS

Makes 12 Rice Krispie monsters, Preparation time 30 minutes, plus chilling time, Cooking time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 100g/4oz butter

• 200g/7oz golden syrup

• 100g/4oz white chocolate, broken into pieces

• 225g/8oz Rice Krispies

To decorate

• 100g/4oz white chocolate, broken into pieces

• Food colouring (3 colour of your choice)

• Cake décor edible eyes

• White fondant icing

• Chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1. Line a 20cm/8in square baking tin with parchment paper.

Step 2

Measure the butter and golden syrup into a pan and heat gently. When melted, remove from the heat and add the white chocolate pieces. Stir until melted.

Step 3

Add the Rice Krispies, stir well and spoon into the prepared tin. Spread out and level the surface, then transfer to the fridge and chill for 4 hours, or until firm. Cut into 12 bars.

Step 4

To decorate, melt the white chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Once melted, divide the chocolate into 3 small bowls. Colour each bowl with a little food colouring of your choice.

Step 5

Dip the bars halfway into the coloured chocolate and leave to set in the fridge.

Step 6

Roll little balls of white fondant to make large eyes. Push a chocolate chip into the centre to make the eyeballs. Stick on the eyes to make monster faces.

