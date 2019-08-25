How to make a watermelon monster your own little monsters will LOVE to eat - and help make! Sure to be a roaring success

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, right? This may be true but we all know how hard it can be to convince those pesky little ones to eat their fruit and veg. But no fear, leading nutritionist and children's author Annabel Karmel has combined both her creative and culinary skills to create this genius Watermelon Monster recipe. It's a sure-fire way to ensure that kids eat will not only indulge in vitamin-rich fruits but also lend a helping hand too. So grab your little helper, your fruit-filled basket and get ready to have a roaring time in the kitchen with your tiny tot!

WATERMELON MONSTER

Makes 1, Preparation time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 large watermelon

• 2 cantaloupe melons

• Grapes • Blueberries

• 3 oranges, cut into small wedges

• Strawberries, rinsed

• 2 baby gem lettuce, leaves separated

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Using a sharp knife, cut a slice off the top of the watermelon and carve out the mouth. Scoop out the flesh with a melon baller, creating as many balls as you can. Remove the rest of the flesh but leave a slight border around the inside. Drain away any juices and discard the seeds.

2. Cut the cantaloupes in half, remove the seeds and scoop out balls of the flesh using the melon baller.

3. Place the watermelon on a large platter and fill with melon balls, grapes and blueberries.

4. Arrange baby gem lettuce leaves around the platter and top with orange wedges, strawberries and extra grapes.

5. Finish off by creating eyes from orange slices, cantaloupe balls and blueberries (stick a piece of cocktail stick through the middle to keep them together), and attach to the top of the melon using cocktail sticks.

ANNABEL'S TOP TIP:

Be sure to cut grapes and melon balls into quarters before serving to younger children to avoid the risk of choking.

Never be short of food ideas for your little ones with Annabel’s updated Baby & Toddler Recipe app, with more than 350 recipes, meal planners and other features