This creepy carrot cake recipe wouldn't look out of place in the Bake Off final - The perfect Halloween showstopper! A carrot cake recipe sure to earn you star baker...

After 10 weeks of delicious bakes, the Great British Bake Off final has finally come around! So that you can enjoy the final this evening we've got a delicious lime and lemongrass carrot cake recipe from Watercress.co.uk just for you - and this recipe is not only perfect for tonights final but also for any upcoming Halloween celebration, it's a win, win. You have to try it!

MORE: This spooky pumpkin soup recipe is a sure-fire way to get your little ones eating veg this autumn

LIME & LEMONGRASS CARROT CAKE

Serves 12, Preparation time 25-30 minutes, Cooking time 45-50 minutes, plus cooling

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

• 300g/11oz carrots, peeled

• 225ml/8fl oz sunflower oil

• 175g/6oz soft brown sugar

• 3 eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 2 tbsp maple syrup

• 4 tbsp Belvoir Lime & Lemongrass Cordial

• Zest of 2 limes

• 325g/11 1/2oz self-raising flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

For the frosting

• 125g/4 1/2oz unsalted butter

• 125g/4 1/2oz icing sugar

• 50g/2oz full fat soft cheese

• 1 tbsp Belvoir Lime & Lemongrass Cordial

• Orange food colouring

To decorate

• Black writing icing

• Plastic spiders

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and lightly oil a 20cm/8in deep cake tin and line the base with baking parchment. Coarsely grate the carrots.

Step 2.

In a stand mixer or with an electric hand whisk, beat together the sunflower oil, sugar and eggs until they are light and fluffy. They need to be thick enough to leave a trail when the whisk heads are lifted.

Step 3.

Add the carrots and remaining cake ingredients and mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes. To test if cooked, a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake should come out clean.

Step 4.

Leave the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. While the cake is cooling beat together all the frosting ingredients, adding enough food colouring to make it a bright orange.

Step 5.

Once the cake is cool, cut it in half horizontally. Spread half the icing in the middle of the cake and sandwich the 2 halves together. Spread the remainder of the frosting over the top of the cake and smooth with a palette knife.

Step 6.

Pipe the black writing icing over the cake to look like a spider’s web and then finish by dotting the black plastic spiders over and around.

This recipe is from Watercress.co.uk, for more delicious recipes like this one please go to www.watercress.co.uk

OTHER: You NEED to make green pumpkin seed dressing this Halloween! The perfect low-calorie delight