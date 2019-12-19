This Christmas pizza wreath recipe is the ultimate Christmas dinner showstopper Satisfy pizza lovers this Christmas!

This ‘tear-and-share’ pizza wreath by Annabel Karmel is sure to impress guests of all ages and will add some serious wow factor to your Christmas table. It’s easy to make and kids will like to get involved in adding edible decorations to this merry masterpiece.

CHRISTMAS PIZZA WREATH

Makes 1 wreath

Preparation time 25 minutes, excluding proving time, Cooking time 25-30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the dough

• 500g/1lb 2oz strong bread flour

• 1 x 7g packet fast action yeast

• 4 tsp olive oil

• 350ml/12fl oz warm water

• A pinch of salt

• A pinch of sugar

• Beaten egg, for egg wash

For the filling

• 3 tbsp sundried tomato pesto

• 100g/4oz mozzarella, grated

• 75g/3oz Parmesan, grated

• A bunch of fresh basil, chopped

• 8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 8 pitted black olives, chopped

To Decorate

6-12 mini mozzarella balls

• Small fresh basil leaves

4-6 small cherry tomatoes, halved

Step 1

Start by making the dough. Put all of the ingredients, except the beaten egg, into a bowl. Mix together, and then using your hands, knead on a work surface for 10 minutes using extra flour. Place in an oiled bowl, cover and leave to prove for 2 hours.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and line a baking sheet with baking paper. Roll out the dough using a rolling pin to a 40 x 20cm/16 x 8in rectangle. Spread over the sundried tomato pesto, sprinkle with the grated cheeses, chopped basil and olives. Roll up from the long side and cut into 12 equal slices.

Step 3

Arrange the slices in a circle on the prepared baking sheet, cover and leave to prove for 30 minutes until puffy. Brush with egg wash.

Step 4

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until well-risen and golden brown.

Step 5

Decorate with mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and basil leaves dotted over and around to create your Christmas wreath

This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com

