These Christmas cracker shaped sausage rolls are the perfect festive dinner party delight Christmas recipe inspiration right this way!

If you're looking to impress your dinner party guests this festive season, then you have to try this Christmas cracker shaped sausage roll recipe from Annabel Karmel. Not only do they look impressive but they taste delicious too. Annabel says: "Tis’ the season to be jolly and this Christmas cracker of a recipe is sure to bring a smile to your guests’ – young or old – faces!"

SAUSAGE ROLL CRACKERS

Makes 4 crackers, Preparation time 30 minutes, excluding chilling time, Cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 100g/4oz sausage meat

• ½ apple, peeled and finely diced

• 25g/1oz squash, peeled and grated

• 1 tsp fresh sage, chopped

• 3 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 x 320g packet ready-rolled puff pastry

• 1 egg, beaten

• Ribbon or string, to decorate

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

First, make the filling. Mix the sausage meat, apple, squash, sage and spring onions together in a bowl and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 2.

Unroll the pastry and trim to measure a 20 x 35cm/8 x 14in rectangle. Re-roll the trimmings and cut out stars using a small star cutter. Brush the pastry with beaten egg. Slice the rectangle into 4 strips widthways.

Step 3.

Divide the sausage meat into 4 equal portions and spread in a line about 6cm/2 1/2in long onto the middle of one side of the strips of pastry. Fold the pastry over and then gently roll into a cylinder to encase the filling. Pinch the pastry around the filling to make a cracker shape.

Step 4.

Brush with more beaten egg and decorate with stars of pastry. Repeat 3 more times until all the filling and pastry has been used. Place the crackers on a baking sheet lined with non-stick paper and chill for 30 minutes.

Step 5.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Step 6.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes until golden and crisp and the filling is cooked through.

Step 7.

Decorate the ends of your crackers with ribbon or string once they have cooled down a little.

This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com

