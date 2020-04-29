The nation is currently spending more time than ever at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many have resorted to swapping their social calendar for sunbathing in the garden, tackling overdue household chores and getting creative in the kitchen. But one activity that we'll never tire of is a classic movie night (or day) - and you can't watch a film without snacks! If you're looking for a way to relax inside during the rainy weather, then you'll want to get your hands on these tasty foods…

Popcorn

Popcorn has long been a go-to movie snack, but the age-old debate remains - sweet or salty? If you can't decide then why not try Popcorn Shed's flavoured packets which can satisfy both tastebuds, from salted caramel with milk chocolate to caramel and raspberry or even cheddar cheese.

Gourmet popcorn, £11.99, Amazon

Pick 'n mix

Although you can't physically go to the cinema and peruse the endless rows of sugar-coated treats, there are plenty of tasty snacks you can order online to get your pick 'n' mix fix. Fancy classic drumsticks or fizzy cola bottles? This huge mix of retro sweets has it all. But be warned, they're very moreish and we don't recommend eating them all in one go!

Retro pick 'n' mix sweets, £9.99, Amazon

Chocolate

Easter may have come and gone but chocolate will always be a crowd-pleaser! Customise your movie snack by creating your own chocolate bark which can be made using milk, dark or white chocolate. Combine two go-to snacks with Gemma Gonzalez’s dark chocolate recipe, topped off with pretzels, butter and toffee popcorn from Popcorn Shed’s gourmet selection.

You'll need:

Lindt dark chocolate, £1.99, Amazon

Hot dogs

If you're looking for a more substantial snack around lunch or dinner, then hot dogs can be customised with as many or as little toppings and sauces as you please. For a tasty vegan recipe, try out these loaded vegan hot dogs with sweet chilli sauce and cheesy mustard mayo. Yum!

You'll need:

Vegan sausages, £2.50, Tesco

BUY NOW

Ice cream

Instead of the mini ice creams you get in the cinema, why not pop open a tub of Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel ice cream? Cadbury has expanded its range of frozen snacks based on their fan-favourite chocolate bars, and the latest caramel one sounds delicious. With caramel ice cream dotted with Cadbury chocolate pieces and a caramel core sauce, our mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel ice cream, £2, Iceland

Wine

Ok, so it's not exactly a snack, but who doesn't love a glass of wine with their chick flick? Impress your friends by pairing your favourite drink with a great film for your virtual movie marathon. Our top pick is a crisp glass of Rosé with Mean Girls - because on Wednesdays, we drink pink!

Pinot Grigio Rose wine selection, £35.99, Amazon

Cookies

Store-bought or homemade, cookies are an easy snack for the whole family to enjoy. If you have time, make a day of it and try the delicious recipe Meghan Markle's wedding cake designer Claire Ptak recently shared on her Instagram page. The egg-yolk recipe gives the cookies the perfect chewy consistency that will have you reaching for more!

You'll need:

Dark, milk and white chocolate chips, £34.96, Amazon

Fruit

If you'd prefer to swap sugary treats and cake for healthy alternatives, then nibble on some of your favourite fruit during your movie marathon. There are several meal delivery services that can bring fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables straight to your doorstep amid the coronavirus lockdown, such as Oddbox and Abel and Cole. Shape them into cute animals like Stacey Solomon to encourage healthy eating for kids.

Fresh fruit, from £16, Abel and Cole

