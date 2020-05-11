The Duchess of Sussex is known for her flawless complexion and dewy glow, so it comes as no surprise that one of her favourite breakfasts is packed full of berries and chia seeds. The latter contains lots of fibre, protein and antioxidants, so it's perfect if you're looking to eat more healthily - and it can't hurt if it gives you skin like a royal, right?

Meghan tends to keep it simple for her first meal of the day, favouring breakfast dishes such as Acai bowls - which are blended fruit smoothies - and steel-cut oats served with fruit. Not just any healthy breakfast, Meghan's chia seed pudding recipe is so delicious that it can even be eaten for dessert or as a tasty snack. Back in August 2016, Meghan told Good Housekeeping it is one of the food products she always has in the house: "I make [chia seed pudding] every single week." It’s "so easy, so good."

Before joining the royal family, the Duchess regularly shared recipes for her favourite foods via her now-deleted Instagram page and lifestyle blog, The Tig. The self-confessed foodie posted this particular recipe on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of the dish in a big blue bowl. She explained that she prepares the dish the night before and leaves it in the fridge overnight. So if you're short for time in the mornings and you want something quick and nutritious, try it for yourself…

Meghan Markle's homemade chia seed pudding

INGREDIENTS

2 cups almond milk

1 cup chia seeds

Cinnamon

Vanilla Extract

Agave

Berries and coconut (optional, for serving)

METHOD

Combine the ingredients in a bowl, stir and store in the fridge overnight.

Add toppings of your choice, such as Meghan's favoured berries and coconut, and serve.

