Ariel Winter suffered a very painful cooking disaster after she cut off the top of her thumb while preparing dinner. The Modern Family actress revealed she was cooking a Greek dish, inspired by her heritage, using new (and sharp!) knives when the incident happened. After chopping three onions successfully, Ariel told Access Hollywood: "I chopped the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato." Ouch!

Ariel's boyfriend Luke Benward carried the tip of her thumb to the hospital

And it gets worse - after being hospitalised with the injury, she accidentally threw away the remaining tip of her thumb. "I apparently sliced an artery so I bled so much so we had to go to the hospital," Ariel said, before explaining her boyfriend Luke Benward handed the tip of her thumb to a nurse who placed it in a plastic bag for safekeeping. She continued: "[The nurse] actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn't tell me it was the tip of my thumb so I accidentally threw it away." During the interview, which was posted on YouTube, the 22-year-old revealed the horrifying moment she realised her mistake: "We threw it away in triage because I was bleeding on it and then we had to go back and be like: 'I think it's in that little plastic bag in the trash.'"

While Ariel revealed the initial shock of the incident was quite bad, resulting in her "hyperventilating", she praised her partner and the hospital staff for looking after her. When asked if she is now feeling better, she revealed she had been given a tetanus shot to prevent it from getting infected and said: "I'm fine. It definitely hurt and it wasn't fun but they took great care of me." Making light of the situation, she joked, "I just have a mildly sad-looking thumb!" as she held the bandaged finger up to the camera. We reckon she'll be steering clear of the kitchen from now on - lesson learnt, it's safer to leave the homemade meals to somebody else!

