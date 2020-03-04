Harper Beckham cooks surprise dinner for her mum Victoria Beckham – and it looks delicious! The Beckham family love to cook at their London home

Harper Beckham is becoming quite the little chef, taking after her dad David Beckham and his passion for cooking. The daughter of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham whipped up a very healthy meal for her fashion designer mum on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a video of her supper, writing: "Mummy is home!!! And Harper has cooked a surprise dinner!!!" Lucky Victoria! In the clip, Harper, age eight, can be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli."

WATCH: David give Harper a peck for the kiss-cam

Harper's dinner looks so professional – that perfectly cooked flaked salmon, little pot of prawns and well-presented array of green vegetables makes for one healthy meal. What a sweet touch for the little girl to cook for her mum at such a young age.

MORE: It's British Pie Week! Try this gluten-free chicken and ham hock pie recipe

Harper's yummy supper for mum

This isn't the first time we've seen Harper get creative in the kitchen though. Back in September 2019, she showed off her cooking skills by making her famous mum and dad a delicious-looking breakfast in bed. Victoria posted a snap of a colourful fruit bowl from her bed, packed with berries and a decorative sprig of mint, along with the caption: "Breakfast in bed for mummy and daddy. We love you, Harper Seven X."

Harper with mum Victoria and dad David

David, meanwhile, shared a picture of a perfectly cooked plate of sausages, scrambled eggs and toast, and captioned it: "Sausages in bed from my pretty lady. Thank you Harper Seven."

MORE: The Queen's personal Scotch pancake recipe revealed - and it sounds delicious!

Harper cooked with chocolate on holiday

Harper has also previously created a chocolate masterpiece during a chocolate-making lesson while on holiday in Bali, and Victoria once shared a photo of Harper lending a helping hand whilst chopping up peppers for her own school snack. Children worldwide, take note!