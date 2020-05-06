VE Day supermarket opening times: Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons and more When to do your food shop on Friday 8 May

This Friday 8 May is the VE day bank holiday and while it's not your average 'day off' thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, it still means a work-free day for many. The supermarkets often change their opening hours on bank holidays, so to help you prepare for the weekend, we've compiled a handy guide to the major stores' hours. See below for the full list…

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's supermarkets will open from 8am to 8pm on bank holiday Friday. It's best to check with your local store for their opening hours and smaller Sainsbury's Local hours may differ. Remember between 8am and 9am on Fridays, the store is dedicated to elderly and disabled customers. Weekend hours remain the same – Saturday 8am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm at most stores.

Tesco

Tesco is operating normal Friday hours on the bank holiday. Opening hours vary from store to store with a range of 6am, 7am and 8am start times so check with your local shop. Closing times are 10pm at larger stores and 11pm or midnight at smaller shops. Tesco is also prioritising elderly and the most vulnerable shoppers on Fridays from 9am to 10am. Weekend opening hours remain the same.

Asda

Asda is opening as usual on the bank holiday, sticking to its opening hours of 8am till 10pm. Sundays the store is open from 11am to 5pm. Note that 9am to 10am on Fridays NHS staff and carers have priority shopping access in stores.

Aldi

Aldi is keeping with its regular opening hours on the Friday bank holiday, which are 8pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday. The store is open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Their website says its supermarkets' quietest shopping times are midday to mid-afternoon and from 7pm in the evening.

NHS, Police and Fire Service take priority ahead of queues in Aldi stores upon showing a valid ID, and the supermarket opens 30 minutes early Monday - Saturday for the Elderly (over 70) and vulnerable. In England and Wales, this is for browsing only. In Scotland, purchases can be made during this time.

Lidl

The Lidl website says its stores are open from 8am to 8pm on both May bank holidays. Its normal opening hours are 8pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10pm to 4pm Sundays, but of course, check times at your local branch.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will open as normal on the Friday bank holiday, with most shops operating 8am to either 8pm or 9pm hours. Do check your local store's opening times, however, as these may differ.

Marks & Spencer

M&S is operating its normal opening hours on the bank holiday. Check your local store's hours for details - many will be 8am to 8.30 pm. The store opens from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.