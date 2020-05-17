﻿
queen-maxima

Queen Maxima's birthday cookie recipe revealed - and they look so decadent

Queen Maxima turned 49 on 17 May

Nichola Murphy

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands delighted royal fans by giving them a glimpse inside her 49th birthday celebrations on Sunday - and we need to make her favourite cookies! Instead of a traditional birthday cake, Maxima opted for a more unusual sweet treat, sharing her mother María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart's recipe for an Argentinian delicacy on the royals' official Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) on

Glamming up for the special occasion, King Willem-Alexander's wife could be seen wearing a gold one-shouldered dress with statement drop earrings and dark eye makeup. She held a tray of the baked goods, which were sandwiched together with a layer of dulce de leche and rolled in coconut. Yum!

RELATED: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – see what the Duchess eats

"During this time I celebrate my birthday at home with a typical Argentinian delicacy: Alfajores of dulce de leche. I grew up with Alfajores, they are my favourite cookies! I bake them according to my mother's recipe, which I am pleased to share with you. So you can bake them yourself at home!” the caption roughly translated. Keep reading to see how to recreate the delicious treats...

INGREDIENTS

Biscuits:

  • 300g cornstarch
  • 200g flour
  • 200g butter (at room temperature)
  • 150g sugar
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate
  • 2 level teaspoons of baking powder
  • Small vanilla pod or a pinch of vanilla powder
  • 1 lemon (grated)
  • 1 teaspoon of cognac

Filling:

  • Dulce de leche (ready-made or homemade with condensed milk and sugar)
  • Grated coconut

METHOD

  • Preheat the oven to 160 degrees. Mix all dry ingredients with the softened butter in a bowl.
  • Add the egg yolks and brandy and knead by hand into a firm dough. Form a ball and let it rest for about an hour. If the dough is not sticking together, then add 2 spoons of lemon juice.
  • Roll out the dough into a 5mm to 7mm shape and cut out circles (with a glass) of about 4cm in diameter. Then place the cookie dough pieces on a baking tray lined with baking paper, about 2cm apart.
  • Bake the cookies at 160 degrees for 10-12 minutes. The biscuits should discolour a little but not too much otherwise they will become too dry and break.
  • Take them out of the oven and let them cool before sticking two cookies together with a layer of dulce de leche. Spread the dulce de leche to the edge and roll in the grated coconut.

MORE: Meghan Markle's healthy chia seed pudding is the tastiest lockdown breakfast

More on:

More about queen maxima

More news