How to make Guinness Bread - perfect for anyone who's missing the pub during lockdown

For those of us who are more into a lock-in than a lockdown, the Bloomsbury's Executive Head Chef, Byron Moussouris, has revealed his baking recipe for his famous Guinness bread - perfect for anyone who loves a pint in the local pub. Famous to all those who know and love The Doyle Collection hotels, their homemade Guinness Bread is a staple on the menu at all restaurants across all the properties and is a nod to the collection’s proud Irish heritage. Served as a side or a light bite, this deliciously moorish bread has almost a cake-like texture and can be enjoyed as it is, or accompanied by smoked salmon for breakfast, or with Dorset crab and apple and mayonnaise as a quick bite over lunch.

INGREDIENTS

310g Whole Wheat Flour

410g White Flour

140g Rolled Oats

1 teaspoon Table Salt

2 ½ teaspoons Baking Soda

2 tablespoons Butter

270g Milk

70g Black Treacle (or molasses)

140ml Guinness

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180c

Step 1: Mix together the whole wheat flour, white flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.

Step 2: Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs.

Step 3: Add the milk, black treacle (or molasses) and Guinness, and mix until well combined.

Step 4: Use cooking spray to coat 2 bread loaf pans, and pour the batter into the pans.

Step 5: Sprinkle a little more oatmeal on top.

Step 6: Bake at 180c for 45 minutes to an hour, until the centre is cooked through and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

