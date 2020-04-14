How to make Guinness Bread - perfect for anyone who's missing the pub during lockdown

Leanne Bayley
Step-by-step tips for making Guinness Bread like a pro. the Bloomsbury's Executive Head Chef, Byron Moussouris, has revealed his recipe for his famous Guinness bread - perfect for anyone who loves a pint in the local pub. Find out the ingredients and the method of how to cook.
For those of us who are more into a lock-in than a lockdown, the Bloomsbury's Executive Head Chef, Byron Moussouris, has revealed his baking recipe for his famous Guinness bread - perfect for anyone who loves a pint in the local pub. Famous to all those who know and love The Doyle Collection hotels, their homemade Guinness Bread is a staple on the menu at all restaurants across all the properties and is a nod to the collection’s proud Irish heritage. Served as a side or a light bite, this deliciously moorish bread has almost a cake-like texture and can be enjoyed as it is, or accompanied by smoked salmon for breakfast, or with Dorset crab and apple and mayonnaise as a quick bite over lunch.
INGREDIENTS
- 310g Whole Wheat Flour
- 410g White Flour
- 140g Rolled Oats
- 1 teaspoon Table Salt
- 2 ½ teaspoons Baking Soda
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 270g Milk
- 70g Black Treacle (or molasses)
- 140ml Guinness
METHOD
Preheat oven to 180c
Step 1: Mix together the whole wheat flour, white flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.
Step 2: Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs.
Step 3: Add the milk, black treacle (or molasses) and Guinness, and mix until well combined.
Step 4: Use cooking spray to coat 2 bread loaf pans, and pour the batter into the pans.
Step 5: Sprinkle a little more oatmeal on top.
Step 6: Bake at 180c for 45 minutes to an hour, until the centre is cooked through and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
