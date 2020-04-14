﻿
How to make Guinness Bread - perfect for anyone who's missing the pub during lockdown

We just know the Cambridges would love this bread recipe… 

Leanne Bayley

For those of us who are more into a lock-in than a lockdown, the Bloomsbury's Executive Head Chef, Byron Moussouris, has revealed his baking recipe for his famous Guinness bread - perfect for anyone who loves a pint in the local pub. Famous to all those who know and love The Doyle Collection hotels, their homemade Guinness Bread is a staple on the menu at all restaurants across all the properties and is a nod to the collection’s proud Irish heritage. Served as a side or a light bite, this deliciously moorish bread has almost a cake-like texture and can be enjoyed as it is, or accompanied by smoked salmon for breakfast, or with Dorset crab and apple and mayonnaise as a quick bite over lunch. 

INGREDIENTS 

Ingredients for Guinness Bread

  • 310g Whole Wheat Flour
  • 410g White Flour
  • 140g Rolled Oats
  • 1 teaspoon Table Salt
  • 2 ½ teaspoons Baking Soda
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 270g Milk
  • 70g Black Treacle (or molasses)
  • 140ml Guinness

METHOD 

Step-by-step how to make Guinness Bread

Preheat oven to 180c

Step 1: Mix together the whole wheat flour, white flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.

Step 2: Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs.

Step 3: Add the milk, black treacle (or molasses) and Guinness, and mix until well combined.

Step 4: Use cooking spray to coat 2 bread loaf pans, and pour the batter into the pans.

Step 5: Sprinkle a little more oatmeal on top.

Step 6: Bake at 180c for 45 minutes to an hour, until the centre is cooked through and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

MORE: How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies that will make lockdown a whole lot better 

 

