These vegan chocolate heart-shaped brownies are the perfect gift to bake for a loved one Show your loved ones you care with a vegan sweet treat...

Award-winning vegan blogger, Emma Hollingsworth, has shared her recipe for the ultimate sweet treat to bake in lockdown. These love heart brownies make the perfect gift for a loved one, although once you try them it might be hard to give them away! We're pretty confident you won’t find a prettier (or tastier) brownie. All of Emma's treats are free from gluten, dairy and refined sugar and made using only natural ingredients. Plenty of plant based delights are available on Emma's website and can be posted all over the UK - or why not give it a go and make some yourself?

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for love heart brownies

1 cup cacao powder

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 cup medjool dates

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax seeds soaked in 6 tbsp water and left for 10 minutes to thicken)

1/2 cup ground almonds

1/2 cup peanut butter

Pinch of Himalayan salt

1/2 cup water

ingredients for the chocolate on top

1/4 cup cacao butter or coconut oil

2 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

METHOD

How to make love heart brownies

Step 1: Start by preheating your oven to 150 degrees

Step 2: Pop all the ingredients into a food processor and blend for a couple of minutes until a smooth and sticky batter forms

Step 3: Spoon the batter into a lined baking tin or heart moulds and press down with a spoon to make sure it's all nice and even

Step 4: Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, then leave for another half an hour to cool (as the brownies will continue to cook after they are taken out the oven)

Step 5: To make the chocolate on top, melt your cacao butter or coconut oil on a low heat and then stir in the other ingredients.

Step 6: Drizzle the chocolate on top and spoon some into heart chocolate moulds (pop these in the fridge to set).

Step 7: Once they are set, place them on top and decorate as you wish!

Step 8: Tuck in!

