Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 9, praised for cooking delicious barbecue chicken lollipops

Jamie Oliver handed his chef's hat over to his son Buddy, 9, on Saturday, to cook some delicious barbecue chicken lollipops, all by himself!

"Guys my boy BUDDY IS BACK with a brand new recipe for your #KitchenBuddies. BBQ Chicken Lollipops and super easy salsa. Who's gonna give these a go?? I love seeing your kids in action cooking up these recipes and I wanna find more kids to show off their cooking skills, so upload your videos and photos tagging me and #KitchenBuddies and I'll share my favourites! Big love x," Jamie wrote alongside the clip.

MORE: Inside Jamie Oliver's incredible £6m Essex mansion where he is isolating with wife Jools

The five-minute video showed Jamie and Jool's eldest son preparing the meal all by himself. "Hi guys, I'm Buddy Oliver and today I'm going to make some barbecue chicken lollipops," he says at the beginning.

"Whenever you use the barbecue, make sure there is always an adult around," he warned his viewers.

During the clip, which has already been watched by over 300,000 fans, Buddy talked and handled several kitchen utensils with confidence, including knives, graters and the barbecue!

He may only be nine years old, but he is an expert on the matter, and shared several tips with his viewers: "When you're working with a barbecue make sure there is always a hot end and a cold end. To make the hotter end you put more coal on one end and less coal in the other," he explained at one point.

After showing off the end result, the youngster was joined by his younger brother River and dad Jamie. "Look at that! Nice job Buds, you cooked that beautifully," dad Jamie proudly says.

Jamie's fans were in awe of Bud's cooking skills, commenting: "Lovely little boy. Well done parents!" A second fan said: "The besssssst chef in the planeeeet! I'm not talking about you, Jaime obviously it's Buddy!" A third one remarked: "Aww he’s a natural!!! Brilliant!!"