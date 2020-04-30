Everyone around the UK is celebrating Colonel Thomas Moore - also known as Captain Tom - as he marks his 100th birthday. Even Jamie Oliver is joining in! While the famous former British Army officer - known for his efforts to raise money for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic - received 125,000 birthday cards from the public, Jamie opted to mark the special occasion by putting his baking skills to use and creating the most mouth-watering birthday cake.

The 44-year-old shared several pictures of the four-tiered coffee and walnut cake, which is covered in semi-naked espresso-infused buttercream and topped with what the celebrity chef described as "all the trimmings" - including walnuts, chocolate-covered coffee beans, shavings of chocolate and shards of walnut praline. Yum! To finish off the tasty creation, Jamie added several tall candles and a silver and gold sign spelling out Captain Tom's name.

"Massive respect and big birthday wishes to Colonel Tom Moore today. 100 years old!!! That in itself is amazing. Everything you’ve done in the past few weeks has been so inspirational and made us all proud to be British. What a man!" Jamie captioned photos he shared on Instagram. Captain Tom became the nation's hero after he made it his mission to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise a target of £1,000 for the NHS, a figure that has shot to £29 million so far!

Jamie shared the recipe for his stunning coffee and walnut cake

Jamie continued by encouraging others to take inspiration from Captain Tom and perform kind gestures during the pandemic. He said: "In your honour, I’ve created this epic indulgent celebration cake hero-ing the classic combo of coffee and walnut, with loads of lovely buttercream and all the trimmings. If you guys at home are feeling creative and generous and want to channel Captain Tom’s wonderful good spirit, why not bake your own cake and do doorstep drops for your neighbours or donate it to your brilliant local NHS staff. You know that’s gonna go down a treat - recipe link in my bio. Have a brilliant day Captain Tom you deserve it !! Big love XXX." But be warned, if you're planning to recreate Jamie's indulgent cake at home - he classes the difficulty level as "showing off" on the recipe!

Fans were delighted with the stunning cake, taking to the comments section to praise Jamie for his culinary skills. "Amazing cake for an amazing guy!" one wrote, and another added: "Wonderful cake. Happy Birthday, Captain Tom." Jamie's 11-year-old daughter Petal was also presented with a chocolate heart-shaped cake for her big day recently, so we reckon there has been a lot of cake-eating in the Oliver household during the lockdown!

