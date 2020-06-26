Camilla the foodie! All the times we've seen the Duchess trying new dishes The Duchess of Cornwall is passionate about cuisine

Have you ever noticed what a foodie the Duchess of Cornwall is? Yep, the wife of Prince Charles absolutely loves cuisine from around the world and we often see her trying new foods at royal engagements.

Camilla appears to have a passion for food, as many of us do, visibly lighting up when she tours food stalls, farmers markets and when she cooks alongside children on her many school visits.

It's so nice to see a member of the royal family enjoying different foods – it's not usually the done thing for royals to eat much when on formal visits. Just another reason why Camilla is one of our favourites!

We know that the Duchess likes to eat organically, with a wide range of produce grown at her and Charles' country home of Highgrove.

One of her most-loved snacks is raw peas. On a school visit to Slough, England, Camilla told students: "I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet. I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."

Here we look back at all the times Camilla showed off her foodie side…

Camilla's interest in food and educating children about it was clear to see when she met schoolchildren at Kerikeri Primary School in New Zealand in November 2019. The children were participating in the Garden to Table programme, which encourages children to grow their own vegetables and then learn to make recipes from the food they have grown.

The Duchess is just like us! Here she is in July 2019 on a visit to the Festival of Food and Crafts Devon & Cornwall tucking into a pot of something which looks like ice cream.

Camilla also likes to try her hand at cooking, seen here in Callington, England, where she made a Cornish Pasty.

We love this! Here's Camilla on the set of This Morning, enjoying trying a dish cooked by resident chef Phil Vickery.

We wish chocolate tasting was in our job description! The Duchess clearly enjoyed trying chocolates made by women at an arts academy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back in 2013.

The royal looked happy tasting some cheese during a visit to a farmers market Aberaeron, Wales in 2011.

Charles and Camilla seemed right at home inspecting local organic produce at Cullompton Farmers' Market in September 2008.

The Duchess tried a local sweet speciality at the Association for Care of Children in Hospital in Kuwait, in 2007.