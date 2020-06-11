﻿
camilla-tom

Royal brunch! The Duchess of Cornwall's baked eggs recipe by son Tom Parker-Bowles

Cook your eggs like Camilla Parker-Bowles

Sophie Hamilton

Sometimes you just can't beat a perfectly cooked egg for breakfast or brunch, and we're loving this recipe for baked eggs by Tom Parker-Bowles, which was cooked for him by his mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, when he was a boy. Tom shared the recipe in his cookbook Let's Eat (Pavillion Books) and we think it's the ideal Saturday morning family brunch dish.

Tom writes: "This is one of my mother’s ‘signature’ dishes, although she’d be perplexed as to what a ‘signature’ dish is. When we used to arrive home, late, from holiday, the house would be cold and dark, the fridge bare. But my sister and I would collect the eggs, and my mother would break them into ramekins, splosh in a little cream from the top of the milk bottle and dot with butter."

INGREDIENTS

Serves 2

Ingredients for the Duchess of Cornwall's baked eggs

  • A little chopped ham or cooked asparagus (optional)
  • 4 eggs
  • 2–3 tablespoons double cream
  • 4 teaspoons butter
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Hot toast, to serve

baked-eggs

A similar baked egg and asparagus dish

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for the Duchess of Cornwall's baked eggs

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.

Step 2

If using ham or asparagus, divide this between 2 ramekins. Break the eggs into the ramekins, then add the cream, butter, salt and pepper.

Step 3

Put into a small roasting pan and pour in some just-boiled water to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

Step 4

Bake for 7–10 minutes, until the yolk is wobbling and the white just set. Serve with toast.

book

This recipe features in Tom Parker Bowles’ Let’s Eat cookbook (Pavilion Books)

