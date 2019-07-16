Duchess Camilla just proved she's a natural in the kitchen with this foodie skill We bet Prince Charles was impressed!

The Duchess of Cornwall proved she's a dab hand in the kitchen during her most recent public engagement! Camilla had a go at pasty making during a visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Ginsters Bakery on Tuesday, and it sounds like the company's staff were pretty impressed with her attempts. The Duchess even won praise from a Michelin star chef for her crimping technique, despite saying: "I think this is going to be a wibbly-wobbly pasty. With a bit of practice I think I would get the hang of it."

Camilla had a go at crimping pastry

There was no need for Camilla to be so hard on herself, since she got a round of applause from staff after she finished her pasty - managing 21 crimps, which is one short of the number required to be an official Ginsters snack. Yum! Apparently, it takes three months to fully train each hand-crimper in the art of speedy pasty-making at Ginsters, so the Duchess is off to a pretty good start.

Chris Eden, the only Cornish-born chef to be awarded a Michelin star, was just as impressed. "It is a real skill that takes a while to get the knack of. It was amazing for her to give it a go," he said. "It took me ages to learn how to do it properly so for her to do what she did, she did very well. It was better than my first go."

Trying Cornish ice cream

Julie Roberts, production director at the company, also complimented Camilla on her pastry skills. "She was absolutely adamant that she wasn't going to leave it until it was finished," she said. "Her tenacity was impressive."

Charles and Camilla's annual tour of Devon and Cornwall will continue on Wednesday, which is the Duchess' 72nd birthday. The couple have enjoyed meeting lots of local people and getting stuck into new activities during their trip, which has included visits to the Eden Project and Megavissey, where Camilla also sampled some local ice cream. This pair know how to do it!