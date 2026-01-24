Queen Camilla, 78, 'avoids' this one food that Princess Kate loves

Queen Camilla isn't exactly known for being a foodie, especially not when compared to her son, the esteemed food critic Tom Parker Bowles. However, she still has rather strong opinions when it comes to food, and some of her pickier choices may come as a surprise.

Speaking to her son during an interview for You magazine, the wife of King Charles shared her stories with food, including her early memories of going to restaurants in the swinging sixties, and her favourite foods. Among all of her comments, one fact stuck out most, regarding how different her tastebuds are to the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Tom Parker-Bowles interviewed his mother Queen Camilla

After sharing that "baked beans on toast" is one of her favourite foods, as well as "freshly cooked fish and chips," Queen Camilla also revealed the foods that she simply cannot abide.

"I can't bear peppers, raw or cooked," she told her son. "I'm not a fan of offal either, aside from very good liver. And I avoid chilli and garlic too, unlike my son."

However, Tom Parker Bowles isn't the only member of the 78-year-old's family with a love for spicy food. In fact, the Princess of Wales has been very open about how much she enjoys it, and how she has been passing down her love to her children.

Princess Kate enjoys spicy food

In April 2016, Prince William and his wife hosted a reception at Kensington Palace ahead of their tour to India and Bhutan, where they met with people from both countries who were either working or studying in the UK.

After meeting the couple, model Neelam Gill, whose family is originally from the Punjab, said: "For my generation, [William and Kate] have always seemed cool and approachable and I felt they were just that in person. It was really sweet seeing them as a couple.

"She told me that she loved Indian food so I told her that she'd be fine with the spices," he continued. "But William told me that he struggles with the spices so I told him to watch out. I told them to visit Rajasthan maybe another time because it's really romantic."

Princess Kate is passing her love down to her kids

Three years later, in October 2019, the couple revealed more about the family's love for spicy food when they attended a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre in King's Cross, London ahead of their official visit to Pakistan.

Speaking to guests at the reception, they said they were excited to try the food on their trip, and the Princess of Wales explained that she sometimes cooks curries at home, and varies the spice level for each person.

© Getty Princess Charlotte takes her love for spice from her mother, the Princess of Wales

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.” She then added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.”

It seems like spice is something the royal family can't quite agree on!