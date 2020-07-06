Sophie Hamilton
It's World Chocolate Day on 7 July and this Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffin recipe is the best bake we've seen all month
These chocolate muffins look so incredible, we could literally jump right into the photograph. Yes, it's the day we've all been waiting for on 7 July – World Chocolate Day. A day where gorging on delicious choccies is both allowed and expected to celebrate the wonderful sweet treat.
This recipe for Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffins from AO.com's lifestyle blog AO Life has got us feeling very, very hungry and we're definitely giving it a go. Go on, you know you want to…
WATCH: Amazing birthday cakes
Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffins
Makes 6 large muffins, preparation time 15 minutes, cooking time 20-25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 75g dark chocolate, chopped
- 50g Nutella
- 175g self-raising flour
- 1/2 tbsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 25g cocoa powder
- 50g sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 75ml vegetable oil
- 60 ml whole milk
- 75g milk chocolate chips
- 6 heaped tsp Nutella
MORE: 14 show-stopping celebrity wedding cakes that will go down in history
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan). Spray a six-hole silicone muffin tin with cake release or grease with a little butter.
Step 2
Put the chopped chocolate and Nutella in a bowl and microwave for two to three 20 second bursts, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.
Step 3
Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl.
Step 4
In a separate bowl vigorously whisk the eggs, oil, milk, vanilla and sugar using a balloon whisk or hand mixer.
Step 5
Add the melted chocolate/Nutella and stir together until combined.
Step 6
Pour the wet into the dry ingredients and stir to combine, without over mixing.
Step 7
Add the chocolate chips and fold together.
Step 8
Half fill the muffin holes with the batter. Add a heaped teaspoon on Nutella in each and cover with more batter.
Step 9
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the muffins are well risen and firm on top.
Step 10
Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes then turn out. Step 11 Serve while still warm from the oven or reheat in a microwave for a few seconds.
MORE: The 10 best chocolate gifts you can order on Amazon right now