Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffin recipe! Need we say more? The ultimate chocolate bake

These chocolate muffins look so incredible, we could literally jump right into the photograph. Yes, it's the day we've all been waiting for on 7 July – World Chocolate Day. A day where gorging on delicious choccies is both allowed and expected to celebrate the wonderful sweet treat.

This recipe for Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffins from AO.com's lifestyle blog AO Life has got us feeling very, very hungry and we're definitely giving it a go. Go on, you know you want to…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing birthday cakes

Nutella-stuffed jumbo chocolate muffins

Makes 6 large muffins, preparation time 15 minutes, cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

75g dark chocolate, chopped

50g Nutella

175g self-raising flour

1/2 tbsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

25g cocoa powder

50g sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

75ml vegetable oil

60 ml whole milk

75g milk chocolate chips

6 heaped tsp Nutella

MORE: 14 show-stopping celebrity wedding cakes that will go down in history

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan). Spray a six-hole silicone muffin tin with cake release or grease with a little butter.

Step 2

Put the chopped chocolate and Nutella in a bowl and microwave for two to three 20 second bursts, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.

Step 3

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl.

Step 4

In a separate bowl vigorously whisk the eggs, oil, milk, vanilla and sugar using a balloon whisk or hand mixer.

Step 5

Add the melted chocolate/Nutella and stir together until combined.

Step 6

Pour the wet into the dry ingredients and stir to combine, without over mixing.

Step 7

Add the chocolate chips and fold together.

Step 8

Half fill the muffin holes with the batter. Add a heaped teaspoon on Nutella in each and cover with more batter.

Step 9

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the muffins are well risen and firm on top.

Step 10

Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes then turn out. Step 11 Serve while still warm from the oven or reheat in a microwave for a few seconds.

MORE: The 10 best chocolate gifts you can order on Amazon right now