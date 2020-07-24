It's cocktail o'clock! Everything you need to celebrate National Tequila Day at home

Kate Thomas
National Tequila Day: Cocktail recipes from Casamigos, El Rayo and more – margarita, spritz and alcohol-free
It might just be our new favourite day of the year – National Tequila Day!
MORE TIPPLES: The Queen's secret vineyard - see the rare photos
Who doesn't love a margarita? Tequila is the number one ingredient in the popular lime-based drink, but there are plenty more experimental flavour combinations out there that we bet you haven't tried yet.
Forget tequila sunrise, long island ice tea and the humble paloma, these are the new cocktails you need to know about.
We've rounded up some of the tastiest ways to enjoy the spirit – you only need a cocktail shaker and plenty of ice to serve. Combine the ingredients, shake well, get creative with your garnish… et voila! If you're planning a boozy weekend, read on…
Fruity tequila cocktail
Mix in cocktail shaker
The lovely folks at the Cocktail Delivery Company have shared this 'Lost In Mexico' recipe courtesy of tequila expert Carlos Lorenzo. Sweet and fruity, it's like a holiday in a glass. Cheers!
Ingredients:
- 35ml Blanco Tequila
- 32.5ml Pineapple Juice
- 20ml Basil Syrup
- 10ml Lime Juice
- 2.5ml Mezcal
Tequila spritz
Combine directly into glass – finishing off with prosecco and club soda
Casamigos’ Casa Aperol Spritz is a fresh take on your trusty summer classic. Plus, the celeb-favourite brand is approved by Princess Eugenie and George Clooney!
Ingredients:
- 30ml Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- 30ml Aperol
- 60ml Chilled Prosecco
- 2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters
- 2 Dashes Peychauds Bitters
- Splash of Club soda
- Garnish Cara Cara Orange Whee
Tequila and tonic
Combine directly in glass
Move over G&Ts. The trendiest new drink for Summer 2020 is El Rayo’s Tequila and Tonic otherwise known as the T&T. Surprise your guests with this refreshing flavour combo.
Ingredients:
- 40ml of El Rayo Tequila
- Mix with your favourite Indian Tonic
- Wedge of bittersweet grapefruit to garnish
- Vegan margarita tequila
Vegan margarita tequila
Mix in cocktail shaker
This quirky Lalito's Vegan Margarita comes from Eduardo Gomez Resendiz, mixologist and tequila expert at MexGrocer. It's smoky tones means it's perfectly paired with a BBQ – what more could you want.
Ingredients:
- A few cardamon seeds
- 35ml Ojo de Dios Mezcal – available to buy on Mexgrocer.com
- 35ml pineapple juice
- 15ml agave syrup
- 25ml lime juice
- 25ml chickpea water
Espresso tequila
Mix in cocktail shaker
In need of a little pick me up at the end of the night? Try an espresso martini using Cazcabel Coffee.
Ingredients:
- 60ml Cazcabel Coffee
- 30ml Espresso
- 1 Orange
Alcohol-free tequila
Mix in cocktail shaker
If you're catering for sober guests, we've found the perfect mocktail! This zesty beverage using alcohol-free Caleño, created by MasterChef star Jelena Fairweather, will float everyone's boat.
Ingredients:
- 50ml of Caleño
- Juice of a freshly squeezed orange
- Top up with Indian Tonic
- Salt to decorate the rim, slice of orange and a sprig of thyme to serve
Spicy tequila cocktail
Satryna invites you to sip a truly exquisite tequila, a product of female craftsmanship from one of Mexico's finest distilleries. To taste, Blanco is light with sweet notes of agave, a hint of spice, and a smooth vanilla and almond finish.
Ingredients:
- 30ml Satryna Blanco Tequila
- Dash of turmeric extract
- 40ml citrus and tamarin cordial
- Bergamot Liquor
- Mezcal
At home delivery:
Feeling too lazy to get out the cocktail shaker? The Margarita Moped might be your saviour.
YUM: Do royals cook for themselves? Kate Middleton and co in the kitchen
To celebrate National Tequila Day on 24 July, mixer brand Two Keys has partnered with premium tequila Patrón to launch The Margarita Moped, a complimentary at home delivery service bringing ice cold Margaritas and Palomas directly to people’s doors across London.
Ten people will be in with a chance of a Margarita Moped delivery to celebrate National Tequila Day – see @twokeysdrinks for T&Cs here.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.