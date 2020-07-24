It's cocktail o'clock! Everything you need to celebrate National Tequila Day at home Friday 24 July means it's tequila time!

It might just be our new favourite day of the year – National Tequila Day!

Who doesn't love a margarita? Tequila is the number one ingredient in the popular lime-based drink, but there are plenty more experimental flavour combinations out there that we bet you haven't tried yet.

Forget tequila sunrise, long island ice tea and the humble paloma, these are the new cocktails you need to know about.

We've rounded up some of the tastiest ways to enjoy the spirit – you only need a cocktail shaker and plenty of ice to serve. Combine the ingredients, shake well, get creative with your garnish… et voila! If you're planning a boozy weekend, read on…

Fruity tequila cocktail

Mix in cocktail shaker

The lovely folks at the Cocktail Delivery Company have shared this 'Lost In Mexico' recipe courtesy of tequila expert Carlos Lorenzo. Sweet and fruity, it's like a holiday in a glass. Cheers!

Ingredients:

35ml Blanco Tequila

32.5ml Pineapple Juice

20ml Basil Syrup

10ml Lime Juice

2.5ml Mezcal

Tequila spritz

Combine directly into glass – finishing off with prosecco and club soda

Casamigos’ Casa Aperol Spritz is a fresh take on your trusty summer classic. Plus, the celeb-favourite brand is approved by Princess Eugenie and George Clooney!

Ingredients:

30ml Casamigos Blanco Tequila

30ml Aperol

60ml Chilled Prosecco

2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

2 Dashes Peychauds Bitters

Splash of Club soda

Garnish Cara Cara Orange Whee

Tequila and tonic

Combine directly in glass

Move over G&Ts. The trendiest new drink for Summer 2020 is El Rayo’s Tequila and Tonic otherwise known as the T&T. Surprise your guests with this refreshing flavour combo.

Ingredients:

40ml of El Rayo Tequila

Mix with your favourite Indian Tonic

Wedge of bittersweet grapefruit to garnish

Vegan margarita tequila

Vegan margarita tequila

Mix in cocktail shaker

This quirky Lalito's Vegan Margarita comes from Eduardo Gomez Resendiz, mixologist and tequila expert at MexGrocer. It's smoky tones means it's perfectly paired with a BBQ – what more could you want.

Ingredients:

A few cardamon seeds

35ml Ojo de Dios Mezcal – available to buy on Mexgrocer.com

35ml pineapple juice

15ml agave syrup

25ml lime juice

25ml chickpea water

Espresso tequila

Mix in cocktail shaker

In need of a little pick me up at the end of the night? Try an espresso martini using Cazcabel Coffee.

Ingredients:

60ml Cazcabel Coffee

30ml Espresso

1 Orange

Alcohol-free tequila

Mix in cocktail shaker

If you're catering for sober guests, we've found the perfect mocktail! This zesty beverage using alcohol-free Caleño, created by MasterChef star Jelena Fairweather, will float everyone's boat.

Ingredients:

50ml of Caleño

Juice of a freshly squeezed orange

Top up with Indian Tonic

Salt to decorate the rim, slice of orange and a sprig of thyme to serve

Spicy tequila cocktail

Satryna invites you to sip a truly exquisite tequila, a product of female craftsmanship from one of Mexico's finest distilleries. To taste, Blanco is light with sweet notes of agave, a hint of spice, and a smooth vanilla and almond finish.

Ingredients:

30ml Satryna Blanco Tequila

Dash of turmeric extract

40ml citrus and tamarin cordial

Bergamot Liquor

Mezcal

At home delivery:

Feeling too lazy to get out the cocktail shaker? The Margarita Moped might be your saviour.

To celebrate National Tequila Day on 24 July, mixer brand Two Keys has partnered with premium tequila Patrón to launch The Margarita Moped, a complimentary at home delivery service bringing ice cold Margaritas and Palomas directly to people’s doors across London.

Ten people will be in with a chance of a Margarita Moped delivery to celebrate National Tequila Day – see @twokeysdrinks for T&Cs here.

