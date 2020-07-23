The Queen's secret grapevine – and how you can try the wine for yourself! The monarch planted the vine back in 1990

Did you know that Her Majesty the Queen once planted her own grapevine which still produces wine to this day? Yes, it's true!

The monarch paid a visit to New Zealand's Brancott Estate vineyard in 1990, where she planted a vine on Festival Block – the home of the Marlborough Food and Wine Festival since 1987.

In the rare photographs, we see the Queen dressed in a sunny yellow outfit as she looks out over the beautiful vines.

The Queen views the Brancott Estate vineyard in 1990

In one picture, the mother-of-four is seen pouring liquid from a champagne bottle into a plant pot. We assume it had been filled with water for the occasion and wasn't actually champagne – although perhaps this is a little-known tradition.

The Queen waters the vine

The Brancott Estate is known for producing Marlborough wines, in particular, its popular Sauvignon Blanc which is widely available to purchase today.

A spokesperson for the wine brand told HELLO! that it's likely the Queen's vine produced Sauvignon Blanc as "it was indeed the wine of the time and went on to win several awards".

Her Majesty smiles as she enjoys her visit to the vineyard

Due to the 30-year time-lapse it is, unfortunately, difficult to trace the monarch's exact wine but there will be some bottles which have her exact plant in it. How exciting! You can even book a tour of the vineyard and look out for the Queen's vine.

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc, £6.75, Amazon

The first seedlings of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc were planted at the estate in 1973 and the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc was created in 1979. The portfolio includes a naturally lower alcohol, organic, oak-infused and age-worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. There is also a Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Merlot within the range.

Hands up who's buying the wine and telling the royal story over their next barbecue…

