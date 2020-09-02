Jamie Oliver's son Buddy shares brilliant pizza recipe – and the video is beyond cute Jamie Oliver's son is taking after his chef dad

Newsflash: there's a new star on the cooking scene and his name is Buddy Oliver. The son of TV chef Jamie Oliver just totally blew us away with both his cooking and presenting skills in and Instagram video for 'Pizzettas'.

Dad Jamie shared the cute post to encourage other children to cook along and his fans have gone crazy for confident Buddy's recipe.

Jamie wrote: "Me and Buddy want more kids to join in presenting recipes so get filming a recipe you love with your kids and share them with me #CookingBuddies and tag me so I can see them! And if you haven't already give our @cookingbuddiesclub a follow where we're sharing our favourites."

At the start of the video, Buddy explains the dish: "Pizzettas are basically tiny pizzas. Pizzas are big. Pizzettas are small!"

First, we watch him chop up the garlic, where he shows viewers how to do the very professional 'cross chopping' method (you know when chefs put their hand on top of the knife and chop in a fast fancy way? Like that.)

Then Buddy fries up the garlic in some oil, adds canned tomatoes and uses a potato masher to create a smooth sauce. Excellent hack Buddy! He then adds, salt, pepper and basil.

Buddy adding toppings to his pizzettas

The youngster makes his pizzetta dough using just two ingredients – 350g of self-raising flour and 250g yoghurt – then mixes it together, kneads it and cuts the dough into smaller sections. He then turns off the sauce and rolls out the dough into small circular shapes.

Buddy gave us a giggle when he was listing his favourite topping ingredients, which seemed to mainly feature different types of sausage!

A handy tip form the rising star is to brush oil on the baking tray before putting the pizzetta bases on so they don't stick. He bakes them for 10 minutes at "as high as the oven can go."

Buddy tastes the final cooked product

We loved the comments from Jamie's followers, who are already big fans of his son.

One wrote: "Ok I'm absolutely convinced that there needs to be a TV show with your Little Man, Jamie he is an absolute star and fun to watch cooking. Keep cooking Buddy and looking forward to some more inspirational dishes."

Another said: "I love his confidence, you must be so proud of him, what a lovely boy! He needs his own show." And one fan posted: "You need a regular slot buddy! Well done!!"

We have to agree. Jamie, Get Buddy his own show pronto!