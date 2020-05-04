Jamie Oliver proved his love for his wife Jools by creating the most delicious breakfast - and we are jealous! On Monday morning, the celebrity chef shared another mouth-watering video of one of his many recipes, but this time showing his fans how you can create the ultimate cheese toastie with a crown. "Jools, you excited by that?" he told his wife. "Come on, you know you love it. A little crown for my queen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates delicious cheesy crown for wife Jools

"All you need is your leftover cheese, grated," he told his followers before explaining that you'll also need bread (white preferably) and butter. "Just three ingredients, that's all you need. You're going to love it." Then cover the buttered bread with lots of cheese before taking it over to a non-stick pan over medium heat. Fry for three minutes on each side. Grate some more cheddar cheese over the pan, then place the toasted sandwich over the cheese. Finally, with the use of a spatula lift up the toastie to create the crown - watch the full video above to see the delicious creation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.