Louis Theroux revealed he suffered a very painful cooking accident on Saturday night while following a recipe from Jamie Oliver. As the 49-year-old prepared the carrot and coriander pancake dish for his family, he cut off the top of his finger and was forced to lie down to recover. While it sounds very painful, the documentary maker made light of the situation on Instagram.

WATCH: Louis Theroux in 60 seconds

Sharing a picture of his finger wrapped up in bandages while he pulled a face for the camera, Louis wrote: "Cut a small slice of my finger off while chopping a red onion for a Jamie Oliver recipe for carrot and coriander pancakes. Briefly went pale and had to lie down. Family not impressed by my lack of stoicism. Me too frankly. Still haven’t found the missing piece of finger." His followers also saw the funny side, with Matt Baker among the first to comment: "I think the recipe says ginger, not finger," while another fan added: "You're not meant to MAKE the onion red, Louis."

Over the last few weeks, the dad-of-three has tested his culinary skills with courgette crisps, lentil soup and vegetarian lasagne - all with varying degrees of success. However, he did impress fans while taking part in The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. He went up against comedian Jenny Éclair, Love Island's Ovie Soko and comedian Russell Howard to compete for the title of Star Baker, and while he wasn't crowned the winner, he did receive a famous handshake from judge Paul Hollywood for his giant cookie. Perhaps his strengths lie in desserts rather than savoury dishes!

Louis shared a picture of his bandaged finger on Instagram

Louis lives in London with his wife Nancy Strang and three children: Albert, 14, Frederick 11, and Walter, four. While preparing to star on the cooking show, he gave fans a peek inside his kitchen which features dark grey stainless steel cupboard doors, white walls and rustic wooden floors with wide panels.

