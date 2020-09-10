Kate Middleton's most unusual eating habits revealed – and Princess Charlotte has inherited one The Duchess' food habits are not all traditional...

Royal fans will likely know the Queen has some rather unusual food habits, such as eating bananas with a knife and fork, while the Duchess of Sussex loves a controversial watermelon recipe. But what about the Duchess of Cambridge?

Insights into her diet have suggested Kate Middleton's food choices tend to be much more traditional, but there are still a few tiny details that you may not have noticed. Take a look at the Duchess' most bizarre traditions, some of which she has passed on to her children...

Pregnancy cravings

Kate loved spicy foods even more during her pregnancy

Granted, many pregnant women crave some controversial foods when they're expecting, but it's always fascinating to see inside a royal's diet! While she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate supposedly loved eating vegetarian curry cooked by her local restaurant in Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed Kate requested pickles cut into slices and served on toast, but it is not known if this is true. Regardless, the royal continues to love spice foods - and even her husband Prince William can't handle the heat!

Snacking on olives

Instead of the usual sweet treats many kids tend to prefer, it appears as though Kate has always followed a healthy diet – even when she was young! While visiting children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, she revealed to a four-year-old patient: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."

Princess Charlotte is already following in her mum's footsteps, as Kate later shared that her daughter also loves to snack on olives, according to Daily Mail.

Green juice

The Duchess' green juice is so healthy!

Green juice itself is not an unusual food, with even the likes of Meghan Markle also incorporating it into her daily diet. While kale, spinach and apples are all staple ingredients in a green juice, Kate's favourite combination is much more diverse.

According to the Mail Online, the Duchess blends kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy breakfast drink. It's no wonder the royal looks so radiant!

Experimenting with food

Kate and William sampled geoduck back in 2016

Never afraid to try new dishes, Kate and William tucked into a very unusual delicacy during their royal tour of Canada – and the mother-of-three seemed to like it!

The royal couple tasted thinly sliced wild geoduck sashimi, garnished with a Miso Mustard Sauce. "There is a slightly firmer texture to this," Kate said of the large clam. "It’s really unusual. I've never seen it before. It's so fresh from the sea." Considering her love of sushi, we wonder if she has considered trying to recreate the dish at home!

Birthday cake tradition

Kate loves to bake, especially when it comes to her kids' birthday cakes

It's no secret that Kate loves to cook, especially with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, it seems as though her tradition on their birthdays is to stay up very late to create a cake for them.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate told Mary Berry: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." With three children who likely wake up very early on their birthday mornings, we're surprised the Duchess hasn't tweaked her tradition to be a little earlier!

