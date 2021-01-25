The sweet baking tradition Kate Middleton does for her children Prince William and the Duchess opened up to Mary Berry

All parents like to make a fuss of their children on their birthdays, and the Duchess of Cambridge is no different.

Mum-of-three Kate showed she is very much a hands-on mother to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when she appeared in Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

Kate opened up to the famous cook about her baking credentials, revealing she makes her children's birthday cakes - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

That's so nice to hear! Prince Louis' birthday is on 23 April, Princess Charlotte's on 2 May and Prince George celebrates his big day on 22 July, so there's a fair amount of cake making coming up for the Duchess.

William and Kate have joined forces with Mary Berry Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Matt Porteous

In a further adorable detail, Kate also revealed that one of Louis' first words was 'Mary.'

Kate said: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to bake for her children

Little Louis also inspired a recipe for beetroot and chocolate cake shown in the programme, after Kate revealed his love of homegrown beetroot.

"We grow our own vegetables," she told Mary. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favourite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot. Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes."

