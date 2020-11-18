Victoria Beckham's favourite bread recipe revealed – and it's so healthy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting tired of your lockdown recipe books? Many of us have already experimented with baking homemade bread throughout the two coronavirus lockdowns, but you likely haven't tried Victoria Beckham's favourite recipe – multi-seed loaf.

We've unearthed one of the fashion designer's healthy homemade snacks, which she loves to serve with a generous helping of smashed avocado. It sounds like the perfect dish to whip up in the kitchen for a quick lunch or breakfast.

Judging from the tasty photo the former Spice Girl shared with Instagram fans, we imagine it is a huge hit with her husband David and children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

Plus the recipe includes pumpkin flesh - meaning you're getting one of your five a day! Will you be trying this seeded loaf?

Ingredients for VB's healthy bread recipe:

The flesh of one pumpkin

Buckwheat flower

Arrow root

Salt

Soda Bicarbonate

Flaxseed / Linseed

Lemon juice

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

VB likes to serve her homemade bread with mashed avocado

Victoria often shares pictures of her nutritious family meals on social media. The star encourages her children to cook and Harper, in particular, is often pictured in the kitchen helping her parents with the meals.

You'll need:

Arrowroot powder, £5.99, Amazon

The style icon famously complements her healthy eating with a vigorous exercise regime. "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school," she previously told The Times.

"I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself."

The star also spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her body image and confidence, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things", but she now feels comfortable in her own skin.

