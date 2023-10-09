Victoria and David Beckham's £31m exclusive London townhouse has hidden issues – full tour

From their country bolthole in the Cotswolds to their ultra-modern Miami apartment, David and Victoria Beckham are not short of luxurious places to stay.

But it is their London home in the exclusive area of Holland Park that they have chosen as their primary residence, and for good reason. Not only is it centrally located for their daughter Harper to attend school, but it is also well equipped with everything the famous family would need.

Worth an estimated £31 million, the former footballer and the fashion designer's property – which they renovated for £8 million in 2016 – boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym and even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Despite the work that went into making the Grade II listed property gorgeous inside and out, in 2022, the Mail on Sunday reported that the raised terrace was cordoned off from the family as it was close to collapsing and needed urgent repairs. The Beckhams needed to obtain council approval before going ahead, but it is assumed that this has since been fixed.

See inside David and Victoria's family home…

Victoria and David Beckham's entrance: Victoria shared a look at the entrance to their home when she went on the school run one day, showing their black and white tiled path, and black double front door with ironwork over the glass panels. Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the impressive frontage of her home as the family prepared for Halloween in 2017. The house has a black wrought iron canopy with lights (the perfect spot to hang creepy skeletons), and a cream and black tiled path, for a distinctive entrance. "@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don't slip! Be careful and watch that ladder!" Victoria captioned this photo. Harper's selfie revealed the view that the family have from inside their home – fans can clearly see other stunning white houses across the road from The Beckhams.

Victoria and David Beckham's hallway: While Victoria showcased the crutches and cast she was forced to use following a ski injury, many fans were distracted by her beautiful hallway in this photo. The entrance to the Beckhams' home has a monochrome colour scheme with black and white tiled flooring, and numerous wall-mounted lights along the hallway. © Instagram The Beckhams' hallway has a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the first floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from the fashion designer, the property is pristinely decorated with a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen: Fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek black cupboards, the kitchen is one of the highlights of the family home. Open wooden shelving with strip lighting offers extra storage space, and a Dualit toaster and flat-screen television can be seen in the background – perfect to keep David and Victoria entertained while cooking. © Instagram The kitchen offers the perfect blend of the large windows and natural wood of a period property and the stainless steel accents of a modern home. According to Simon Ribchester, Head of Design at Beams, mixing materials adds "a sense of luxury." He explained: "The Beckhams’ kitchen is a great example of this, as they’ve opted for a combination of rustic wood and stainless steel in their kitchen – a pairing that’s grown in popularity over the years. The natural beauty of the wood pairs well with the sleek, industrial look of stainless steel – creating a sophisticated ‘organic-meets-modern’ vibe." As well as having a separate dining table, there are also stools lining a breakfast bar for more relaxed dining. There is even a television integrated into the wall so they can catch up on their favourite TV shows while they cook. Victoria and Romeo's TikTok video offered a fresh glimpse inside their kitchen, which has an island unit lined by bar stools and with saucepans hanging overhead, maximising storage space. Meanwhile, open shelving over the sink displays a selection of glassware and a ladder allows the family to reach the tall wall units. RELATED: See the most stylish celebrity kitchens With a family of six to cook for, it’s no wonder the Beckhams have splashed out on a huge oven. The family’s kitchen at their west London home appears to be a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785 and features separate ovens for baking, roasting, warming and simmering. © Instagram At the centre of the room is a large island with an oven and wooden worktops for extra food preparation space. The couple have kitted out their kitchen with all the best appliances, including a professional coffee machine, and sleek copper saucepans.

Victoria and David Beckham's dining room: The Beckhams' dining room has the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times (or for an evening nap in Harper's case). Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches. The dining room is just as stylish as the rest of the house, with a long wooden dining table and benches that have three industrial-style lights hanging overhead. The family have added decorative touches with a round mirror positioned above the fireplace, and vases of fresh flowers along the length of the table.

Victoria and David Beckham's living room: A vine leaf and floral print wallpaper adds a pop of colour to the room. David and Victoria have an intricately-carved cream fireplace surround and open log fire – the perfect place for the family to stay cosy and unwind. David and Victoria have another spot to relax, with two comfy armchairs placed by the bay window. A striking wooden table takes pride of place in between the chairs, topped with a huge glass vase filled with fresh flowers, and a Diptyqye candle.

Victoria and David Beckham's gym: Could this be a glimpse inside Victoria’s home gym? The fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning before doing other toning exercises, and with its array of cardiovascular equipment, it looks well-equipped for the fitness enthusiast. Little Harper has even joined her!

Victoria and David Beckham's bedroom: Victoria and Harper appear to enjoy relaxing at home in their co-ordinating bathrobes, with this sweet photo offering another unique insight into the family residence. Large wardrobes are visible throughout the doorway, along with an ornate chandelier light fixture.

Victoria and David Beckham's bathroom: Victoria often shares videos from her bathroom to demonstrate how she applies her makeup. The suite could easily be mistaken for a hotel bathroom, and has marble tiled flooring, a large mirror and a vase filled with beautiful flowers in the background. David and Romeo shared a special father-son moment when he showed the teenager how to shave. The sweet photo offered a glimpse inside a bathroom in the family home, which has a large wall-mounted mirror and luxury toiletries on display, as well as a framed photo from one of Victoria's fashion shows.

Victoria and David Beckham's garden: The ideal space for entertaining, David and Victoria's garden has a spacious patio area, where Harper appears to enjoy drawing with chalks. There's even enough space for an inflatable paddling pool. "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!!" Victoria captioned this photo. The pretty garden also has a tipi where the children can relax and play together. The trees have been adorned with fairy lights and lanterns, making it an ideal spot for the family to enjoy both day and night. "My favourite part of this Sunday was listening to my little man playing something to his older brother and sister at 7am whilst waiting for daddy's boiled eggs and soldiers…" David captioned this sweet post.

