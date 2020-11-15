Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper shows off chef skills in sweet new video Harper Beckham is close to both her parents

David Beckham shared the sweetest video with his daughter Harper at the weekend, which gave a lovely glimpse into their family's home life.

In the clip, which David posted to Instagram, the former footballer could be seen helping his nine-year-old ice biscuits which were shaped like baubles.

David handed the little girl, a keen cook who wore a white chef's hat and matching apron, a piping bag and helped to guide her hands to do the fiddly decorating work.

"Do you want to do the first one or let daddy do the first one?" He asked.

Harper offered to let David go first, but he said, "You do the first one," before saying "Squeeze," as the little girl said, "Oops."

"What are you doing?" He asked. "I'm doing some… oops," Harper said again as the biscuit she was decorating broke.

She and David both laughed, and the star's wife Victoria Beckham could also be heard laughing in the background.

"I want to do Christmas bells," she instructed her dad as he got to work, and she grinned at the camera.

David's fans loved the festive family moment, and their comments included: "Cutie," "Lovely," and "Looks like fun."

Her older brother Romeo, meanwhile, posted a heart emoji in response.

David showed Harper how to decorate biscuits

Victoria also shared some photos of Harper's baking adventures with her dad to Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Harper appeared rapt in the first snap as she watched her dad decorating biscuits.

Victoria captioned the image: "The concentration is intense."

In the next photo, David continued on his own, as Victoria joked that Harper had lost interest in the activity.

The former Spice Girl captioned a picture of her husband hard at work: "Then Harper Seven got bored… But Daddy was still having a lot of fun!!"

The little girl was proud of her efforts

Harper obviously regained her interest when it was time to serve up the tasty treats, though, as she posed for a final picture, in which she beamed as she held up a small tray of nicely decorated biscuits.

Victoria captioned this photo: "Home baking with Daddy X. Kisses @davidbeckham," finishing with a red heart emoji.

