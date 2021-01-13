Princess Diana's royal chef Darren McGrady has unveiled the royal's very unexpected daily breakfast food.

During a cooking tutorial for his YouTube channel, Darren told fans how to make the perfect English breakfast – including the People's Princess' favourite part, Heinz baked beans!

"I used to cook beans for breakfast at Buckingham Palace and Princess Diana loved them. She'd actually eat a whole tin of beans for breakfast.

"Sounds crazy but when you think about it, there's only seven grams of sugar in the English style baked beans, they're rich in protein, high in fibre, very low in fat. So they're perfect for her to eat that really big carb boost ready for going to the gym and doing a workout," said Darren. He first worked as personal chef to the Queen and later at Kensington Palace for Diana and her two children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Many of the royal chef's fans loved the breakfast, with one writing: "Speaking as an American, HP sauce and Heinz beans are dope! I try and have them at breakfast when I can get them." A second added: "Wow wow wow. Darren this breakfast is off the scale."

However, not everyone agreed with Diana's choice of food! "Darren I'm not judging but I have always been curious what's with the beans in an English breakfast," commented one follower, and another Instagram fan added: "This is where the idea of a full English loses me. Beans for breakfast? I don’t even like them for the other two meals."

Darren McGrady cooked for Princess Diana and her two children

Darren spoke exclusively to HELLO! back in 2017 and addressed the Princess' struggle with bulimia.

"But you know the aiding and abetting the bulimia… I was making dishes for the Princess. I always questioned why on earth she wanted all of this food, any of this food, but there was nothing I could do. I was there as a chef, my job was to cook and to prepare food.

The chef revealed her breakfast choice set her up for a workout

"I wasn't a psychologist, or a doctor, who could say you shouldn't be eating all of this. I knew something wasn't right but I didn't know or understand what bulimia was."

The chef reflected on Diana's healthier years after she overcame her bulimia, saying: "By the time I moved to Kensington Palace, the Princess had already confronted the bulimia and talked about it in the hope that other people would do.

"She got her life back on track. She was working out at the gym every day, looking the best she ever did. She had changed, she was now a healthy eater."

