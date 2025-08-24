Princess Diana's £2.50 meal she got sick of eating

The late Princess of Wales had access to a wealth of different culinary delights thanks to her personal chef, Darren McGrady. But there is one dish, no matter how it was cooked, that she got sick of eating. Reflecting on Princess Diana's culinary habits in a video for YouTube, the chef recalled: "If she was going out for lunch, the charities [she worked with] would call the palace and say, 'What does the Princess like? What are her favourite foods? I had the [palace] office call me one day and ask, 'What is the Princess' favourite, what is she eating right now? And I said she loves salmon."

Darren went on to remember how Diana came and spoke to him one day soon after, and asked him what was on the menu for lunch. "I'm starving, please tell me it's not salmon. What is it with salmon and you chefs? Everywhere I go these days, everyone's serving salmon," Diana said, as per Darren's recollection of the interaction.



He even joked that he confessed to it being his fault that everywhere was serving her chicken following his recommendation, and quickly changed the menu to chicken, and henceforth changed the menu every week to avoid the repetition of salmon – smart! Though Princess Diana may have grown tired of repeatedly eating salmon, it is certainly a dish that is a brilliant addition to a healthy, balanced diet, and it is one that won't break the bank with most British supermakers selling a fillet of fresh salmon for as little as £2.50.



Salmon is widely considered a superfood as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, while also being a source of protein. Salmon also contains vitamin D, and B is a great option for those looking to lower their blood pressure and reduce inflammation. Salmon wasn't the only food that the first late wife of King Charles wasn't a fan of. Darren previously revealed that Diana was strict about her own diet and only ate certain foods when eating without her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

"She was into healthy eating, so we never had beef on the menu, unless the boys were home," the author of Eating Royally admitted. "She never ate pork. Occasionally she'd have lamb when she was entertaining guests, but for the most part it was chicken, fish or vegetarian options." Darren also admitted to having to change his cooking style when he became Diana's chef, having worked as the personal chef for Queen Elizabeth beforehand.



"I had to move from cooking food for the Queen – heavy sauces, rich sauces and creams – to start cooking lighter food again, cutting out the fats, cutting out the carbs," Darren revealed. "She would say, 'You take care of all the fats and I'll take care of all the carbs at the gym.' As an example, the cookbook author revealed Diana favoured a fat-free version of his tomato mousse.