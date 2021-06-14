Touching new details of the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding breakfast revealed The menu included special tributes to the happy couple

A new exhibition at the Palace of Holyroodhouse this summer will celebrate the life of the late Prince Philip - and among the items on display is the menu from the wedding breakfast of Philip and the Queen in 1947.

The exhibition gives royal fans a fascinating insight into how Elizabeth II and Philip celebrated their wedding, and the foods they enjoyed with family and friends. Two dishes on the menu were especially touching, having special significance to the couple.

Guests were served "Filet de Sole Mountbatten" – a tribute to the groom’s family name – and "Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth" – a nod to the royal bride. What a lovely way of incorporating a personal touch into the menu.

Details have also emerged of the Queen and Philip's choice of drink before they walked down the aisle.

It's said that Princess Elizabeth began the day with a cup of tea, while Philip is thought to have sipped on a gin and tonic before heading to the Abbey.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day

The newlyweds' wedding cake was seriously impressive: a four-tier creation by McVitie and Price, using ingredients given as a wedding gift by the Australian Girl Guides.

A press release from 1947 said of the fruit cake: "Each piece of sugar work was made separately and then fitted into its place on the cake."

There were also conventional lucky charms hidden in the bottom tier! Fruit cakes traditionally include seven silver lucky charms: a silver coin, a thimble, a bell, a button, a boot and a horseshoe.

The royal couple's wedding cake

Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten married Princess Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

After the couple signed the register, a fanfare sounded and as the bride and her husband emerged to be cheered by the large crowd outside the Abbey. The happy newlyweds then headed to Buckingham Palace for their wedding breakfast.

