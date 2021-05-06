The Queen's exciting new launch that Prince Philip would have loved The launch of the royal-approved beer is a touching tribute to Prince Philip

Calling all beer lovers - a new royal alcoholic drink has just been unveiled, as Queen Elizabeth launches her very own beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In a touching tribute to her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the newly launched Sandringham Estate IPA would have been a favourite of Prince Philip's – who was known for his love of beer.

The launch of the royal-approved tipple was announced on Sandringham Estate's official Twitter page, in a tweet that read:

“We’re thinking ahead to Fathers Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of our new Sandringham Beers. Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and a Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the wider Estate and is available to buy now from the Sandringham Shop.”

The newly launched royal beer was brewed at Sandringham Estate

Former palace chef, Darren McGrady, previously shared a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on his YouTube channel, talking fondly about the prince's foodie side and his unexpected love of a nice cold pint.

Darren revealed: "It wasn't just amazing foods that we served at the palace, but the wines were incredible too – gorgeous wines – but Prince Philip wasn't really a wine drinker. He just liked a beer. He loved his IPAs and really enjoyed those. Even at banquets."

Two flavour varieties have been launched. The first, a cold-filtered traditional English bitter, costs £3.99 per bottle and has 4.3% ABV. The second is a golden IPA that comes in slightly stronger at 5% ABV – produced from three different types of hops that marry to create a “subtle” but “strong” flavour.

Brewed at The Queen's very own country retreat Sandringham Estate, the much-loved private home has housed four generations of British monarchs since 1862.

Labels on the bottles state: “[the] Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.” The perfect refreshing drink for a warm, sunny evening.

Prince Philip often opted for a beer at royal banquets

The news of the Queen's alcohol launch is not a new venture, Buckingham Palace has also just launched a new sloe gin in time for summer – and it sounds delicious. The Queen's latest tipple is made from hand-picked whole sloe berries steeped in Buckingham Palace Gin, which caused a sell-out when it launched last June.

