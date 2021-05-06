﻿
prince-philip-beer

The Queen's exciting new launch that Prince Philip would have loved

The launch of the royal-approved beer is a touching tribute to Prince Philip

Georgia Brown

Calling all beer lovers - a new royal alcoholic drink has just been unveiled, as Queen Elizabeth launches her very own beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In a touching tribute to her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the newly launched Sandringham Estate IPA would have been a favourite of Prince Philip's – who was known for his love of beer.

The launch of the royal-approved tipple was announced on Sandringham Estate's official Twitter page, in a tweet that read:

“We’re thinking ahead to Fathers Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of our new Sandringham Beers. Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and a Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the wider Estate and is available to buy now from the Sandringham Shop.”

sandringham-beer

The newly launched royal beer was brewed at Sandringham Estate

Former palace chef, Darren McGrady, previously shared a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on his YouTube channel, talking fondly about the prince's foodie side and his unexpected love of a nice cold pint.

Darren revealed: "It wasn't just amazing foods that we served at the palace, but the wines were incredible too – gorgeous wines – but Prince Philip wasn't really a wine drinker. He just liked a beer. He loved his IPAs and really enjoyed those. Even at banquets."

Two flavour varieties have been launched. The first, a cold-filtered traditional English bitter, costs £3.99 per bottle and has 4.3% ABV. The second is a golden IPA that comes in slightly stronger at 5% ABV – produced from three different types of hops that marry to create a “subtle” but “strong” flavour.

Brewed at The Queen's very own country retreat Sandringham Estate, the much-loved private home has housed four generations of British monarchs since 1862. 

Labels on the bottles state: “[the] Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.” The perfect refreshing drink for a warm, sunny evening.

prince-philip-drinking-beer

Prince Philip often opted for a beer at royal banquets

The news of the Queen's alcohol launch is not a new venture, Buckingham Palace has also just launched a new sloe gin in time for summer – and it sounds delicious. The Queen's latest tipple is made from hand-picked whole sloe berries steeped in Buckingham Palace Gin, which caused a sell-out when it launched last June.

