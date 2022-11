13 delicious royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed These royal bakers know how to craft a cake...

If there's anyone who knows how to celebrate in style, it's the royal family. From lavish royal wedding breakfasts to the late Queen Elizabeth II's inaugural garden parties at Buckingham Palace, we've witnessed some iconic celebratory moments over the years. But what about birthdays?

SEE: Princess Kate and Prince William's school night dinners for their three children are so relatable

Let's be honest, the most important part of a birthday celebration is the cake. Whether it's a decadent multi-layered sponge or luxurious iced fruit cake, we've seen how incredible the royal wedding cakes are – so do the royal birthday cakes fit the same expectations?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

In honour of King Charles' 74th birthday, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the most incredible royal birthday cakes through the years. Do the Prince and Princess of Wales tuck into a Colin the Caterpillar year on year? Or do they indulge in an eight-tiered chocolate sponge? Find out below…

1. Prince Philip's 80th Birthday Cake

The late Duke of Edinburgh tucked into this low-fat birthday cake made by the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce), of which he was president for over 50 years. He was served some of the cake at Buckingham Palace with 12 pupils from Sellincourt Primary School alongside fruit tarts, cupcakes and a traditional Victoria sponge.

2. Kate Middleton's Home Baked Birthday Cakes

So it's not quite a Colin the Caterpillar, but the Princess of Wales does prefer to bake her children's birthday cakes at home. How sweet!

In a holiday special with Mary Berry, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make her children's birthday cakes – something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

3. Prince William's 21st Birthday Cake

There's nothing quite like a homemade birthday cake, is there? For Prince William's 21st birthday, he was presented with this Welsh cake which read: "Penblywdd Hapus William".

4. The Queen's Chocolate Birthday Cake

Former royal chef Darren McGrady often lends his expertise to unveil the secrets of the royal kitchen. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the culinary expert revealed: "The Queen loves chocolate and every year, it's the same cake, the same recipe – the Queen's birthday chocolate cake.

"It's the chocolate birthday cake that was actually the recipe of her grandmother, Queen Mary. I spent 11 years rattling pans in the royal kitchens and I can't tell you how many times I made the chocolate birthday cake – twice a year!"

RELATED: The Queen ate a slice of this cake every day – try her favourite recipe

5. King Charles' 67th Birthday Cake

In a real showstopping birthday celebration, King Charles was treated to a handmade Marguerite Cake created by Australian bespoke cake designer Dany McEwen for his 67th birthday.

Cutting into the decadent bake during his Australian trip with his wife Camilla, King Charles tucked into the indulgent red velvet and chocolate layers with a Toblerone filling, topped with a chocolate sail and decorated with native flowers, strawberries, macaroons and caramel popcorn. Delicious!

6. Princess Diana's 30th Birthday Cake

A throwback photo from 1991 shows the former Princess of Wales blowing out candles on her 30th birthday cake during a lunch at the Savoy Hotel in London, at an event in aid of The Rainbow House Hospice.

The large square sponge cake was coated in a delicious royal icing and surrounded with 30 red candles.

7. The late Queen's 90th Birthday Cake

Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain was granted the honour of baking the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday cake, served in Windsor, England. The baking superstar baked a three-tiered orange drizzle masterpiece for Her Majesty decadently iced with purple and gold fondant.

In an interview with Heart Radio, Nadia revealed the very regal exchange she had with the Queen as she was presented with the bake. Nadiya explained: "She said 'What tier does one cut' and so I directed her to a tier and she cut it."

8. Sophie Wessex's 50th Birthday Cake

The Countess of Wessex blew out the candles on her 50th birthday cake as she visited the Tomorrow's People Social Enterprises at St Anselm's Church in Kennington on her 50th birthday.

The thick vanilla sponge was coated in icing and topped with edible flowers.

9. The Queen Consort's 60th Birthday Cake

Queen Consort Camilla was treated to a decadent round sponge for her 60th birthday celebrations, decorated with an elegant blue ribbon – it looks rather like one of her Ascot fascinators, don't you think?

The royal looked on as her husband, King Charles attempted to light the candles for her during a visit to the Wiltshire village of Bromham in 2007.

10. Prince Harry's 30th Birthday Cake

Prince Harry was surprised by The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games at Queen Elizabeth park in 2014. The luxe sponge was coated in black icing and topped with bright yellow decorations.

11. Lilibet Diana's 1st Birthday Cake

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated their daughter Lilibet Diana to an incredible first birthday party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The backyard picnic was attended by close friends and family, and while not many details have been revealed, we do know that children were treated to face painting and a delicious cake by Claire Ptak, from East London's Violet Bakery, who was also responsible for creating the Duke and Duchess' wedding cake back in 2018.

12. King Charles and Queen Camilla's National Park cake

It may not have been baked to mark a royal birthday, but the King and Queen Consort cut into a mindblowing birthday cake to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act.

The royals tucked into the towering lifelike back at a Big Picnic in Exmoor National Park back in 2019.

Queen Consort Camilla's 75th birthday cake

Camilla's towering two-tiered bake made by Adams Cakes was quite the royal masterpiece! Crafted from decadent sponge and layered with glossy royal icing, the wife of King Charles was pictured cutting into her surprise sweet treat during a special lunch at the National Liberal Club in July.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.