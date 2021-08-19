The Queen's summer diet revealed: picnics, BBQs and fish & chips! The monarch spends the warmer months at Balmoral

When the Queen resides at her London residence of Buckingham Palace or her weekend home of Windsor Castle, she is said to eat a structured diet of three meals a day with afternoon tea, all pre-planned on menus written in French (she is fluent!).

However, during the summer months, Her Majesty stays at her Scottish home of Balmoral where she enjoys a much more relaxed and informal pace of life – and this applies to her eating habits too.

This year, the monarch began her annual stay at Balmoral at the end of July, which is no doubt a welcome break after a tough year and losing her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The estate covers a huge 50,000 acres and the Queen is known to enjoy some of her meals outdoors in its beautiful surroundings, from family picnics to evening barbecues.

A view of the beautiful Balmoral Castle

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the Queen for 11 years previously told HELLO! about the royal's diet at Balmoral.

He revealed: "For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites."

The chef has also told how he would make burgers from the deer the royals would shoot at Balmoral, and then stuff the venison with other ingredients including cranberries. "They would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork," Darren told Insider.

He added that the monarch loves grouse for supper, saying: "Most of the time it was served as roast grouse with game chips, bread sauce and redcurrant jelly."

The Queen at Balmoral

Prince Philip was known as the barbecue king and adored cooking on the grill at Balmoral.

Darren McGrady previously told Marie Claire: "Philip would cook out on the grill. He'd come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we'd have: 'Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The Queen's been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let's have those for dinner.'"

We do hope another member of the family is continuing Philip's barbecue tradition on the estate, perhaps one of his children?

The Queen, the late Prince Philip and her four children

Despite having a team of chefs catering for her at the estate, the Queen likes a night off homecooked food and is said to indulge in an occasional takeaway.

According to The Sun, the monarch is rather partial to fish and chips and sometimes treats herself to dinner from the local chippy. A footman is reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater. How wonderful!

