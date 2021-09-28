How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule The Prince of Wales tucked into a freshly shucked oyster…

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations.

The British royal family are famously advised to avoid eating foods like shellfish and raw meat whilst on official royal engagements in order to limit the risk of food poisoning, which could be particularly disastrous if the royals are abroad.

Former royal butler Grant Harold previously told Woman & Home magazine: "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don’t want a member of the Royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if they're on an overseas tour."

Despite being a delicacy in many countries and a favourite at decadent banquets, the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip reportedly hated oysters, according to former royal servant Charles Oliver.

Prince Charles likes his oysters with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon

"Inevitably there are one or two things the Queen and her husband do not like, and the hosts are duly warned in advance," reads an extract from Dinner at Buckingham Palace, based on the diaries and personal recollections of Charles.

They're also not the most elegant food to eat – so it's no wonder the Queen avoids them at all costs! Prince Charles, however, has been known to sample shellfish and oysters during royal engagements.

Back in 2013, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall even paid a visit to the Whitstable Oyster Festival, with Charles tucking into and freshly shucked oyster from a bed of ice.

Prince Charles famously tucked into an oyster at a royal engagement in 2013

Notoriously slimy and difficult to swallow if not used to the texture, Camilla was on hand to pass him a napkin afterwards – but the royal appeared to thoroughly enjoy his taste of the oyster.

Rules or no rules, they are a delicacy after all… perhaps they taste too good to miss out on?

