Exclusive: King Charles' 4 'quirky' rules at state banquets revealed by royal chef

There are very few events that capture royal glamour and luxury quite like a state banquet: the extravagant table settings, decadent multi-course menu, incredible dining rooms, and exclusive, elite guest lists. With the fancy feasts and glorious banquets, however, come some rather strange requests.

With the German state visit to the United Kingdom this week, and a state banquet due to take place tonight, it's very possible that we'll be seeing some of these peculiar rules pop up.

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Council Team, spoke exclusively to HELLO!, telling us about his experience leading the team of culinary experts while catering for royal events all across Wales. Now working as the Executive Chef for The Vines at Carden Park Hotel, he shared incredible details from his time working for the family, including King Charles' quirks at the dining table.

When it came to creating the menus for the state banquets, the process wasn't as complicated as one may imagine it to be – however, there were some "little quirks" that the team faced with King Charles, who is the patron of the Welsh Culinary Team.

"[King] Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic. So we do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him," explained Graham.

He continued: "Wherever he goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table. He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot [King] Charles' place setting at a table, because all his bits and pieces are there."

King Charles requires a pot of Maldon sea salt at every banquet

Though the monarch is offered some of the best food in the world, both at and away from state banquets, that doesn't mean he's afraid to request his home comforts when he's missing them most. "The [King] requires a side salad for every meal - and this salad was very precise," says Graham.

King Charles is fussy about his eggs

The eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II especially enjoys a coddled egg: a boiled egg that has only been cooked for about two to three minutes, and it was ensured that the unusual delicacy was always on the menu for him.

King Charles likes to mash an egg into his side salad

"Normally, a soft-boiled egg takes around five minutes. So imagine this coddled egg… it's going to be very, very soft," Graham explained. "The royal required a coddled egg that was peeled and hidden beneath salad leaves. He would then mash his salad leaves into the eggs to make a dressing – a bit like mayonnaise. Now, if you can imagine peeling an egg that's only been boiled for a few minutes – you'd have to make several at a time because you'd end up breaking them in the process!"

King Charles isn't only particular about food

However, the King's particularities don't end when it comes to place setting and food: The Sunday Times previously reported that he only enjoys tea made with loose tea leaves in a teapot, "with the ration being one teaspoon of leaves per each cup of tea, plus one for the pot."

If drinking green tea, the older brother of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor needs his water to be heated to 70 degrees Celsius, while Earl Grey must be piping hot, near boiling, at 100 degrees. He also reportedly adds organic honey straight to the teapot for a sweet touch.

