Gino D'Acampo has returned to social media with a brand new recipe, which has sparked a major reaction from fans. It comes shortly after a chain of his pasta restaurants went into liquidation.

The My Pasta Bar chain, which has three sites in London, was first launched in 2012 and was inspired by Gino's "own experience of the fresh food markets of Naples".

According to reports, the company has run up debts of £5million, with the Italian TV chef calling in liquidators. Although the This Morning chef is yet to comment publicly on the matter, he posted a recipe of his dinner - Roasted Quails with lard, paprika and rosemary.

Alongside a series of snaps of the dish, many fans were quick to comment saying they had to do a double take. "Looks like people laying down in the row at the back," remarked one, while another agreed: "Lol that was my first instinct." Another stated: "Why do they look like some headless dudes chilling in a sauna."

Despite this, some followers said the food looked delicious. "Looks good @iamginodacampo," a fourth post read. One other fan said: "They look so delicious!!!!!! Never tried them do they taste like chicken."

Gino is a regular on This Morning and has presented numerous other cooking programmes, including Let's Do Lunch, There's No Taste Like Home, Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip and Gino's Italian Escape.

Gino's latest recipe sparked a major reaction

Last year, Gino even helped his eldest son Luciano make his name in the world of cuisine. The TV star launched Gino D'Acampo Hotels & Leisure, including his new restaurant aptly called Luciano.

"My son now works for me, we work in the same company and he looks after all the different things that I do," he told HELLO! back in September. "I wanted to give him some kind of big responsibility at a young age because that's what I did when I was younger."

The new London restaurant, Luciano, is located at the ME London hotel in Covent Garden. The impressive à-la-carte menu, designed by Gino and Executive Head Chef Lorenzo Minini, is fitting for its location.

Of his latest opening, Gino remarked: "I wanted to do a beautiful Italian restaurant with fresh ingredients, simply cooked, honestly priced and accessible to everybody - that is always what I wanted to do in the centre of London."

