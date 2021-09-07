Gino D'Acampo's family reacts as he shares some big news with fans The celebrity chef took to Instagram

It's been an exciting summer for Gino D'Acampo. Hot on the heels of the opening of his new London restaurant, the celebrity chef had another reason to celebrate this week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gino excitedly marked the launch of his new food range. "Hey guys! Finally, my new store cupboard ingredients range available exclusively at Asda. All made with organic ingredients and most importantly all made with sustainable packaging."

He continued: "Also remember to check out the freezer counter because I have loads of products that come straight from Italy with no preservatives, no colours, no funny things inside the product. We make it in Italy, we freeze it and we deliver straight into Asda…"

The announcement went down a storm with fans - and Gino's family. Among those to comment on the post was his son Luciano, who wrote: "Love it…" along with a thumbs up emoji and a dinner place setting.

Gino made his big announcement on Instagram

Gino, 45, has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

The family are so close that Gino turned to them for inspiration when it came to naming his new London restaurant. Just last month, he shared a series of snapshots with his fans – including one showing the restaurant's beautiful entrance, and explained in the caption: "Ciao guys, welcome to my new restaurant in London, @lucianobyginadacampo!

The celebrity chef shares three children with wife Jessica

"I am super excited to have a restaurant named after my first son Luciano, and we can't wait to welcome you… GDx."

Luciano by Gino D'Acampo is located on The Strand in the heart of London's West End, serving up luxury Italian fare that includes spaghetti lobster, black truffle gnocchi with wild mushrooms, and an array of delicious pizzas.

Gino with his daughter Mia

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

