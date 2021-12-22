Gino D'Acampo shares rare photos of wife Jessica for this special reason The This Morning chef has been with his wife for 27 years

Gino D'Acampo gave fans a glimpse into his 20th wedding anniversary celebrations with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison on his ITV show, Gino's Family Adventure.

Exclusive: Gino D'Acampo reveals surprising secret to happy marriage with wife of 20 years Jessica

Ahead of the episode, the This Morning chef shared some precious behind-the-scenes snaps with his love. "Tonight I take my wife to Puglia to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary…" he said on Instagram on Tuesday evening. "I don't think there is anything more romantic than eating mozzarella balls together, don't you think?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo surprises wife with romantic vow renewal ceremony

Gino and Jessica met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. They were married in 2002 when Gino was 24 and went on to welcome three children; Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

MORE: How Gino D'Acampo's troubled past led him to get married

MORE: Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Happy anniversary to you both, well done. Love your program, Gino." Another said: "A very Merry Christmas to you Gino and your family. You give us 'all' so much pleasure and a reason to smile in these strange times!!"

For their milestone anniversary, the celebrity chef and his wife went on a romantic getaway to Puglia in Italy, but much to Jessica's surprise, Gino had also arranged for them to renew their wedding vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony.

Gino shared this snaps of his wife

Gino, 45, admitted he was feeling "nervous" ahead of the incredible gesture while Jessica was completely unaware of what he had planned. "The Bella is not really a waiter. She is going to marry us again," he said, prompting Jessica to ask: "Are you being serious?"

While the couple had travelled on their special getaway without their three children, Gino ensured they weren't left out from the celebrations, as they appeared via video link. "Mum you look beautiful. I wish was there," Mia told her mum, while Luciano joked: "Mum stop crying. It's a happy day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.