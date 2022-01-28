The Queen's home Sandringham confirms exciting Platinum Jubilee news Get your friends and family together for this special afternoon

We're getting excited here at HELLO! about the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year – the 4th and 5th June are firmly in our diaries.

MORE: Entering the Platinum Pudding Competition? These are the Queen's favourite desserts

As part of the festivities, Her Majesty's Norfolk home Sandringham is launching the 'Platinum Takeaway Picnic in the Park Afternoon Tea' to enjoy in its Royal Parkland on the special weekend. How fabulous!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's daily diet revealed

The prestigious country estate already offers visitors the chance to enjoy their afternoon tea experience in their restaurant and now the Queen's home has come up with this fun way for fans to celebrate her memorable year.

MORE: Hearty winter meals royal ladies swear by: The Queen, Duchess Kate and more

READ: The £23k menu at Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte's school revealed

Afternoon tea at Sandringham looks simply divine

The Sandringham website reveals: "Our very special Takeaway Picnic Afternoon Tea will be delicately packaged in commemorative Platinum Jubilee designs, ready for you to collect and enjoy in the spot of your choosing - either in the Parkland or at home!

"Picnic Takeaway Afternoon Tea includes a choice of five mini homemade sandwiches, freshly baked scones with Sandringham Estate preserve and clotted cream, five mini delicious pastries served with tea or coffee."

The Queen is marking 70 years on the throne

The picnic afternoon tea costs £35 for two adults and £16.50 for two children, with the price based on two people sharing. To book, simply go onto Sandringham's website and select a date and time. On arrival, the collection of afternoon teas is from the Terrace Takeaway Café.

We can't think of a more royal way of celebrating the monarch's Platinum Jubilee than with a royal afternoon tea at her own home! Even more exciting, is many of the products in the tea are grown on the Sandringham Estate.

There was much excitement about the royal picnic news on the Sandringham Instagram page, with one fan posting: "Oh this sounds just lovely," and another writing, "This looks amazing."

We predict these regal picnic teas will sell out fast – so book yours while you can.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.