The Queen's favourite lunch that keeps her looking so young Her Majesty adores grilled Dover sole

Queen Elizabeth looks so radiant and healthy at age 95, we're fascinated to know what the monarch eats for a typical meal.

MORE: The Queen's favourite breakfast dish will divide the nation

Royal chefs have previously revealed that Her Majesty prefers light, nutritious lunches during the week and isn't a fan of starchy foods like pasta and potatoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

One of the Queen's particular favourites is Grilled Dover sole on a bed of wilted spinach or courgette. We imagine the tasty staple will be on the menu this month after all those Christmas treats – surely the royal family indulge as we do?

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed: "The Queen is not a foodie. She eats to live." He added: "When she dines on her own, she's very disciplined. No starch is the rule."

While we don't know the Queen's exact recipe, this quick and easy dish from Brian Turner from our archives is a winner. Plus it's super healthy; low in fat, high in protein and rich in essential nutrients like vitamins D and B-12. Try cooking it at home yourself…

MORE: Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

READ: 4 unusual things Prince Charles can't go without at royal banquets - royal chef exclusive

The Queen loves grilled Dover sole

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Brian Turner's grilled Dover sole (serves 4)

4 x 450g/1lb whole Dover sole

50g/2oz plain flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

50g/2oz unsalted butter, melted

2 lemons, halved, and new potatoes to serve

For the parsley butter

100g/4oz unsalted butter, softened

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

METHOD

Method for Brian Turner's grilled Dover sole

Step 1

Start by making the parsley butter. Mix the butter with the lemon juice and parsley, season, then roll into a sausage shape inside dampened greaseproof paper. Store in the freezer until needed.

Step 2

To clean the Dover soles, first remove the black skin. Dip the tail into boiling water then, using the back of a knife, scrape from the tail end towards the body to loosen a piece of the skin. Hold the fish down and grip the skin in a cloth. Pull firmly and it will all come away.

Turn the fish over and carefully remove the scales from the white-skinned side. If you wish, remove the head by chopping it off, then cut the side fins away using scissors.

Step 3

Wash the fish and dry well. Preheat the grill.

Step 4

Season the flour then dip the skin-side of the sole into it. Shake off any excess flour then place the fish on the grill rack, floured-side up. Brush with melted butter and grill on one side for about 5-6 minutes.

Step 5

If necessary turn it over, but first test to see if the fish is cooked through by pushing your finger on to the backbone – if the flesh yields sufficiently for you to feel bone, the sole is ready.

Step 6

Place the grilled sole onto 4 warmed plates. Using a warm knife, cut the parsley butter into thin slices. Lay 2 slices on each piece of sole. Serve with half a lemon and new potatoes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.