Prince George & Princess Charlotte's £23k-per-year school menu is fit for the Queen The menu at Thomas's Battersea is made by world-class chefs

When we think of school lunches, squashed sandwiches, an apple and a juice box might come to mind - a stark contrast to the indulgent menus served at Thomas's Battersea, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte are treated to food curated by world-class chefs and the finest seasonal ingredients.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't have to worry about preparing packed lunches for their children during their time at school. Thomas's Battersea, where the young royals have been enrolled since George started in 2017, prides itself on offering seasonal, nutritionally balanced meals for students that provides them with the perfect fuel to get through the day - so no packed lunches for the future King!

The school, which charges up to £23,430 per year, even has a three-week menu cycle that is repeated once throughout the school term. So what exactly do the royal tots dine on in between lessons?

Everything from hearty lamb ragout with wholewheat pasta to Mediterranean couscous with baked smoked mackerel has been featured on the elite menu at Thomas's.

Prince George arriving for his first day at school

An example lunch menu could see Prince George and his classmates tuck into a turkey and ham pie served with steamed broccoli and cauliflower and oven baked herby rice. Fish options include roasted salmon on a bed of puy lentils, while vegetarians can enjoy dishes like chickpea, spinach and sweet potato curry.

Rember the sickly sweet sponge cake drowned in watery custard you rushed to get in line for at school? Prince George and co tuck into luxury steamed jam and coconut sponge with vanilla bean custard.

Fresh fruit platters and yoghurts or dishes such as a Portuguese egg tart, tropical fruit smoothie or oven-baked oatmeal and raisin cookie served with a banana milkshake are alternative sweet options on offer.

The royal children are treated to five-star menus at Thomas's Battersea

Students at Thomas's are also given a mid-morning snack that may include organic milk or water with fresh fruit or a pain aux raisin, and there is also a freshly made soup of the day and bread on offer each lunchtime. Now that definitely sounds like a royal menu!

