Duchess Camilla's fondness for frozen food and baked beans will surprise royal fans

The royal family are well acquainted with the world's finest restaurants and exceptional cuisine.

With their army of personal royal chefs on hand to whip up delicious seasonal meals within the palace kitchens, one would assume the Queen and co only ever dine on the best produce, though that isn't always the case for the Duchess of Cornwall.

As published by YOU magazine, Duchess Camilla was recently interviewed by her son, restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles. Admitting her rather laid-back approach to food, the down-to-earth Duchess gave royal fans an insight into her limited kitchen skills and fondness for "Findus frozen chicken pie," much to her mother's despair.

The wife of Prince Charles describes her culinary approach as "nothing too mucked about, or fussy or fiddly", adding baked beans on toast, "always Heinz," and cheese on toast to her culinary repertoire of favourite foods.

The Duchess has a fondness for simple culinary delights

"And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips," the Duchess continues.

Camilla says she learnt to cook by watching her mother, Rosalind Shand, who made food the "heart" of family life. "I’ve never followed a recipe in my life," Camilla added.

The Duchess' refreshingly fuss-free approach to cooking and love for simple, seasonal meals extends to her life with Prince Charles, who she fondly describes as "an excellent gardener".

The 74-year-old royal admitted she could "fill a book" with her cooking disasters, but she does enjoy a spot of friendly competition with her husband over who can grow the best fruit and vegetables - though she's not so gifted when it comes to cooking them.

Beans on toast is a favourite in the Duchess of Cornwall's household

"As for baked potatoes... many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."

The Duchess of Cornwall's seemingly ordinary palette is, however, heightened by her regular visits to "impossibly exotic" restaurants and glamorous visits to London's best culinary spots.

"These days, restaurants are a way to see my children. They pick the restaurants, I pay the bill," she added.

