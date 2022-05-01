Mike Tindall’s daily diet is so different from wife Zara’s: breakfast, lunch & dinner revealed The former England rugby player is a fan of quick and easy dishes

Former rugby player Mike Tindall likes to keep things simple when it comes to his daily diet. From ready meals to pre-prepared dishes perfect for fuelling his workouts, Mike's diet couldn't be more different from his wife Zara's, who favours "quick and simple" homemade dishes to fuel the family throughout the day.

In a new interview for Waitrose & Partners Food magazine, 43-year-old Mike admitted: "I'm all about routine". The father-of-four prefers to eat regularly, opting for ready meals and simple, hearty dishes that max out on macros, while also enjoying his wife's delicious home cooking.

Despite the royal couple having a shared interest in sports, the active duo couldn't be more different when it comes to their eating routines. See exactly what Mike Tindall eats in a day below…

What does Mike Tindall eat for breakfast?

"Breakfast is the only meal I enjoy cooking," Mike revealed.

The rugby star is all about balance, opting for scrambled eggs on toast with smashed avocado for plenty of healthy fats to help cardiovascular strength, while adding smoked salmon gives his morning meal a kick of antioxidants.

The royal enjoys eggs and smoke salmon for breakfast

Smoked salmon is an excellent source of protein, numerous vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, making it the perfect pre-workout meal to factor into an active lifestyle.

"I'm an early riser and I like to visit the gym before breakfast," Mike told Waitrose. "But at the moment my morning routine is slightly complicated by the 13-month-old little man who dictates what I do!"

Mike leads an incredibly active lifestyle

The sportsman also enjoys green tea, great for aiding digestion, increasing metabolism and giving you a steady caffeine kick, (minus the dehydrating qualities of drinking coffee).

What does Mike Tindall eat for lunch?

Mike describes himself as a "four-meals-a-day" kind of person. Given the amount of physical activity factored into his daily routine, from gym workouts to running around after his three young children, it's no surprise the royal requires an extra meal to fuel his energy for the day.

This is where Mike reaches for the ready meals, though we imagine they're far more decadent than you're average two-minute macaroni and cheese.

Mike wrote on Instagram: "Up there as one of the greatest club sandwiches ever!"

The podcast host said: "Lunch was chicken thighs with couscous, beetroot and feta. In the afternoon, I had another ready-meal - creamy chicken and mushroom pasta."

What does Mike Tindall eat for dinner?

The Queen's granddaughter is a fan of cooking, though her husband Mike couldn't be more different. "Zara can look in the fridge and plan what to eat but that's just not my skillset," the rugby star revealed.

When your daily routine is as disciplined as Mike's, pre-prepared meals can come in handy. "In the evening, Zara made a meal for herself and the kids while I had another of my [ready] meals - sea bream with couscous."

Mike's ready meals could rival supermarket microwave dishes

Mike's daily meals sound incredibly balanced and healthy, but that doesn't mean the father-of-three doesn't occasionally enjoy a takeaway or treat. Zara's husband previously spilt the beans on his top takeaway choice, telling The Guardian back in 2007: "If Zara is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week.

It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously, that would just be for me. I can do that fairly easily."

