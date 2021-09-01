The Duchess of Cornwall shares her sweet tooth with many members of the royal family, and even likes to get baking herself! In aid of the Poetry Together initiative, Camilla has provided her personal recipe for a classic Victoria sponge cake especially for the Poetry Together tea parties – but her suggested fillings are so unconventional.

From lemon curd to Nutella, Princes Charles' wife isn't afraid to stray away from the traditional Victoria sponge recipe of jam and cream with her personal recipe, which will be enjoyed at one of the Poetry Together tea parties later this month.

Camilla has supported Poetry Together since the initiative was launched by Gyles Brandreth in 2019. The initiative follows a simple but powerful idea: to bring old people and young people together through the power of poetry.

Read on to discover how you can make the Duchess of Cornwall's favourite Victoria sponge cake with a twist...

How to make the Duchess of Cornwall's Victoria sponge







INGREDIENTS



110g self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

110g soft margarine or butter (at room temperature)

110g caster sugar

2 large eggs

2-3 drops of pure vanilla essence

To finish:

Lemon curd or jam (with fresh cream, optional) or Nutella or your filling of choice

Sifted icing sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Pre-heat the oven to 170C, grease and line two 7-inch (18 cm) sponge tins, no less than 1 inch (2.5cm) deep

STEP 2

In a large bowl, mix sifted flour and baking powder into it, holding the sieve high to give the flour a good airing.

STEP 3

Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and whisk them (preferably with an electric hand whisk) till thoroughly combined. The mixture is ready when it can drop off a wooden spoon easily when tapped off the side of the bowl. If too dry, add 1-2 teaspoons of warm water.

STEP 4

Divide the mixture between the two tins. Bake in the centre of the oven for about 30 minutes.

When cooked leave them in the tins for only about 30 seconds, then loosen the edges by sliding a palette knife all round and turn them onto a wire cooling rack.

STEP 5

Once cool, sandwich the cakes together with lemon curd or jam (or jam and fresh cream) or Nutella or your filling of choice, and dust with icing sugar.

